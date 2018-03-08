Gallery l Look inside new Ark Encounter attraction
01 / 15
Families and couples had their photos taken with the replica of Noah's Ark in the background, at the Ark Encounter, in Grant Co., Ky. July 5, 2016.
02 / 15
A man took a photo of the massive replica of Noah's Ark, at the Ark Encounter, in Grant Co., Ky. July 5, 2016.
03 / 15
Ken Ham, founder of the the Ark encounter addresses the audience at the unveiling of the new park based on the biblical story of Noah's Ark. July 5, 2016.
04 / 15
Ken Ham, founder of Answers in Genesis addressed the crowd at the Ark Encounter, in Grant Co., Ky. July 5, 2016
05 / 15
A young boy attempted get out of the way of a marching band during festivities at the Ark Encounter, in Grant Co., Ky. July 5, 2016.
06 / 15
A woman sang along with a hymn broadcast during opening ceremonies at the Ark Encounter. July 5, 2016.
07 / 15
Williamstown mayor Rick Skinner prepared to cut the ribbon to open the Ark Encounter. Kentucky Lt. Governor Jenean Hampton is in center. July 5, 2016.
08 / 15
A man took a photo of the bow of the Ark Encounter, a replica of Noah's Ark, in Williamstown, Ky. July 5, 2016.
09 / 15
Families walked by the replica of Noah's Ark, at the Ark Encounter in Williamstown, Ky. July 5, 2016.
10 / 15
Monna Stafford looks over an exhibit of Saul/Paul, at the Ark Encounter. July 5, 2016.
11 / 15
A family makes its way to the upper levels of the Noah's Ark replica in Williamstown, Ky. July 5, 2016.
12 / 15
Mike Boggs of Columbus, Oh. took a photo of one of the exhibits inside the replica of Noah's Ark, at the Ark Encounter in Grant Co., Ky. July 5, 2016.
13 / 15
Corinne Livesay's grandson Lucas Woodworth pointed to a kid's section of the Ark Encounter, called Fairy Tale Ark, while touring Kentucky's newest tourist attraction. July 5, 2016.
14 / 15
Josh Schroeder, of Lafayette, Ind, looked over the Ice Age exhibit inside the Ark Encounter, in Grant Co., Ky. July 5, 2016
15 / 15
A woman walked away from the replica of Noah's Ark, at the Ark Encounter in Williamstown, Ky. july 5, 2016.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Visitors to the life-sized Noah's Ark attraction in Kentucky are sinking below the number of projected visitors advertised by the owners of the religious-themed park. 

The Ark Encounter sold a little more than 860,000 tickets between July 2017 and June 2018, according to open records obtained by the Freedom From Religion Foundation, a nonprofit that promotes the separation of church and state.

When the park opened in 2016, park officials anticipated 1.4 million to 2.4 million yearly visitors.

A spokesman for the park said the foundation's figures for ticket sales are accurate but noted that it doesn't represent how many people actually visited the park.

Ark Encounter spokesman Mark Looy estimated that 1 million guests came to the Ark Encounter last year, and on busy days, between 7,000 and 8,000 people visit the park. He said attendance has been growing since the park opened two years ago. 

More: Ark Encounter thrills gay community with rainbow light display

"We are like most attractions in that we don’t release annual attendance figures," Looy said in an email. "Furthermore, one can’t look at ticket sales to come up with the grand total."

Looy said he couldn't specify the total annual guests because, in part, children under 5 years old attend the park for free.

"Thousands and thousands of young children under 5 who have visited the ark in the past two years have attended free with their families, and they will not show up in the 862,471 amount," Looy said. 

Ark members with lifetime passes or annual memberships do not come up in the final ticket sales, either, Looy said. 

For attendance to be 1 million visitors at the ark park, 14 percent of all its attendance needs to be free or non-ticketed, according to the Freedom From Religion Foundation.

The Ark Encounter showcases the biblical narrative of the great flood in Genesis by displaying a life-sized replica of Noah's Ark that spans 510 feet long, 85 feet wide and 51 feet high.

On the ark there are various exhibits and animal statues, including robotic dinosaurs. Answers in Genesis, the group behind the park, argues that humans and dinosaurs co-existed, though dinosaurs went extinct nearly 65 million years before people appeared on Earth, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. 

When the park was being built, it won more than $18 million in tax incentives from the state, which outraged numerous groups, including the Freedom From Religion Foundation, because of the prospect of the state government interacting with a religious project. 

The state tried to take away the tax credits because it contended the park was being used for religious indoctrination instead of a tourist attraction. But a federal judge ruled in favor of the Ark Encounter in July 2016, granting the park the right to the tax incentives. 

After its first year, the Kentucky government cut the Ark Encounter a rebate check for $1.8 million.

“It is a shame that Matt Bevin and the Commonwealth of Kentucky continues to pay for this Christian ministry,” said Edwin Hensley, a co-organizer of Kentucky's Freedom From Religion Foundation. “Last year Kentucky wrote a check to Ark Encounter for $1.8 million, refunding almost 80 percent of the $2.28 million sales tax revenue." 

The Ark Encounter is on an 800-acre site in Grant County and about 45 miles south of the Creation Museum, a sister attraction by the same Christian group, Answers in Genesis, founded by Ken Ham. 

Looy said numerous other expansions are planned at the park in the coming years.

"We think the third year at the Ark will be just as strong as our excellent second year," Looy said. 

Admission to the Ark Encounter ranges from $15 for children to $48 for adults. Children 4 and younger are free, according to the website.

Gallery l The Ark Encounter opens
01 / 20
Jake Macaulay, left, argued with David Silverman, President of American Athiests over religion on the side of a highway near the Ark Encounter. July 6, 2016
02 / 20
A sign at the Ark Encounter illustrates how dinosauers were on Noah's Ark. July 6, 2016.
03 / 20
Charlie Scherm, age 6, waited for the Ark Encounter to open. The Scherms traveled from Dallas, TX to visit the new biblical attraction. July 6, 2016.
04 / 20
Sequoia Ananda and Tom Sparklepants protested the opening of the new Ark Encounter, in Williamstown, Ky. July 6, 2016.
05 / 20
Jake Macaulay, left, argued with David Silverman, President of American Athiests over religion on the side of a highway near the Ark Encounter. July 6, 2016
06 / 20
People made their way to the replica of Noah's Ark on opening day of the Ark Encounter, in Williamstown, Ky. July 6, 2016.
07 / 20
A scene from the protest over the opening of the Ark Encounter, in Williamstown, Ky. July 6, 2016.
08 / 20
People stood in line waiting for the Ark Ecnounter to open. July 6, 2016.
09 / 20
People protested against the Ark Encounter and other issues involved in building the life sized replica of the vessel in the biblical story of Noah. July 6, 2016.
10 / 20
Larry Roberts of Boise, Id., walked through the display of the book of Genesis, at the Ark Encounter. July 6, 2016.
11 / 20
A woman photographed scenes of the great flood, part of a display at the Ark Encounter. July 6, 2016.
12 / 20
Charlie Scherm, age 6, waited on his father, Chris' schoulders for the Ark Encounter to open. July 6, 2016.
13 / 20
Carl Weinberg, of Bloomington, Ind., took photos of the Genesis display at the Ark Encounter. July 6, 2016.
14 / 20
A young boy walked through a display in the Ark Encounter which depicts the time of the book of Genesis. July 6, 2016.
15 / 20
Jake Macaulay, left, and Eric Hovind, center, argued with David Silverman, President of American Athiests over religion on the side of a highway near the Ark Encounter. Hovind is with Creation Today. July 6, 2016
16 / 20
L. Aron Ra, right,the Texas state-director of the American Atheists, argued with a man who would not give his name over religion and the nearby Ark Encounter. July 6, 2016.
17 / 20
People protested against the Ark Encounter and other issues involved in building the life sized replica of the vessel in the biblical story of Noah. July 6, 2016.
18 / 20
A movie based on the story of Noah's Ark played while visitors waited for the doors to open at the Ark Ecounter, in Williamstown, Ky. The Encounter a life sized replica of the biblical ark. July 6, 2016.
19 / 20
Ian Williams, age 7, from Iowa, looked at a display which depicts dinosaurs aboard Noah's Ark. The display is part of the Ark Encounter, in Williamstown, Ky. July 6, 2016.
20 / 20
L. Aron Ra, right, the Texas state-director of the American Athiests, argued with a man who would not give his name over religion and the nearby Ark Encounter. July 6, 2016.
Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com