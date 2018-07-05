DALLAS — Tucked amid the rows of AR-15 rifles, Glock handguns and hunting gear at the recent National Rifle Association annual conference here, NRA-TV host Grant Stinchfield warned attendees of the evils of the “liberal left” and the growing menace of their guns being taken away.

“Believe me folks, our freedoms are under attack today like they’ve never been before,” he said via loudspeakers as some attendees nodded in agreement.

Four blocks away, speakers at a rally organized by the pro-gun-law-reformers NoRA — or No Rifle Association — wailed against the NRA’s influence in Washington and called for stricter gun laws. Pro-gun attendees who spoke up at the gathering were shouted down with chants of “Shame! Shame!” and escorted from the event by Dallas police officers.

After covering the NRA annual meeting and expo — both inside and outside the convention — for three days, one thing became clear to me: The gun debate in this country is not much of a debate at all. It’s mostly two sides yelling over each other.

The lack of exchange of ideas was evident this weekend from rallies to the convention floor to events surrounding the conference. This year's NRA convention was significant because it was the first since last year’s Las Vegas shooting, the worst mass shooting in U.S. history, and the Parkland, Fla., school shootings, which sparked nationwide protests led by student survivors.

Fred Guttenberg, whose 14-year-old daughter, Jaime, was killed at Parkland, spoke at one of the rallies as NRA supporters heckled him with a bullhorn just outside the event.

In between speakers at the NoRA gathering, I spoke with Khary Penebaker, a gun reform activist and one of the speakers at the event. Thirty-eight years ago, when he was just 2 years old, Penebaker’s mom, Joyce, pulled over on the side of a highway and shot and killed herself. Penebaker recounts this story often to highlight the need to keep guns out of the hands of those struggling with depression and other mental ailments.

During our chat, he ticked off changes he would like to see: universal background checks, red-flag laws where law enforcement can confiscate guns from individuals deemed a risk to themselves or others and bans on high-capacity magazines.

He also stressed the importance of bringing gun owners into the conversation, given that their homes are the ones with the guns.

“Our movement needs gun owners,” he said. “We want to have that conversation with all people, not just non-gun owners but gun owners alike. We need to be allies together.”

The lack of meaningful debate on gun laws is most evident where it’s needed the most: Washington. Efforts to introduce bills or spark debates routinely get squashed through efforts by the NRA and other gun lobbyists.

One of the clearest examples of this came in February, two weeks after the Parkland shooting. At a televised bipartisan White House meeting with lawmakers, President Trump chided those in attendance for being “scared of the NRA” and said he would support expanded background checks and taking guns away from those deemed dangerous.

The next day, after meeting with NRA officials in the Oval Office, he retreated from those suggestions. Trump and Vice President Mike Pence were headliners at the NRA meeting here Friday.

The political paralysis on something like universal background checks — favored by two-thirds of NRA members and 90% of Americans, according to recent polls by the Pew Research Center and Quinnipiac University — continues to baffle and incense gun-control activists.

On the floor of the NRA expo, the dozen or so attendees I spoke with expressed a mistrust of gun-control activists and Democratic lawmakers and felt that changing gun laws wouldn’t stop mass shootings — but all of them were on board with universal background checks.

Just outside the convention center, I met Mike Jones, a Dallas-area consultant who had just attended his first NRA convention. A longtime gun owner, Jones said he was dismayed at how inflammatory people on both sides of the gun debate had become. He said he generally supported expanded background checks, but he and other gun owners are weary that that concession would lead to others.

He agreed something needs to be done and said more focus should be put on addressing mental health issues. The first step, however, was for people — on both sides of the issue — to check their longstanding beliefs at the door and hold an honest conversation.

“Nobody seems to want to take a break from the talking to do the listening part,” he told me. “Until that happens, I don’t know how any of this changes.”

I suspect there are more Joneses and Penebakers out there than we think.

