A Washington man has been arrested for posting personal information about multiple U.S. senators, according to U.S. Capitol Police.

Jackson A. Cosko, 27, is accused of doxxing the senators and faces several charges, including "making public restricted personal information" and "unauthorized access to a government computer."

Capitol Police did not offer specifics on the incident but several media outlets have reported that private information, including home phone numbers and addresses, was posted online during the Brett Kavanaugh confirmation hearings last week.

Fox News reported that the targeted senators are all members of the Senate Judiciary Committee, which last week voted to advance Kavanaugh's nomination to the full Senate.

Capitol Police said Cosko could face additional charges as the investigation continues.

