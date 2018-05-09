Sheryl Sandberg, chief operating officer of Facebook Inc., arrives to testify before the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence on Sept. 5, 2018, in Washington.

Jack Gruber, USA TODAY

SAN FRANCISCO -- Facebook executive Sheryl Sandberg appeared on Capitol Hill and hit on what has emerged as the key battlefront for technology companies in Washington.

“We don’t think it’s a question of whether regulation," she testified during a congressional hearing. "We think it’s a question of the right regulation.”

Washington is ushering in a new era of accountability for internet companies, which have operated largely unfettered by regulations. Pressure has increased on Silicon Valley and on Facebook in particular with the damaging revelations from Russian-backed influence operations and the Cambridge Analytica scandal.

The crush of negative publicity has forced social media companies to concede regulation is inevitable. Democratic and Republican lawmakers have called for more oversight, including disclosures on political advertising. They've also threatened to weaken an existing law, known as Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, that shields internet companies for the content that people put on their platforms.

Sign up for the daily Brightside Blend Newsletter Sign up for the daily Brightside Blend Newsletter Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the morning. Thank you for signing up for the Brightside Blend Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

Tech companies have signed off on the Honest Ads Act, which would mandate more transparency about who runs political ads on their services. Now Facebook and Twitter are gearing up to influence what kind of regulation gets enacted.

On Wednesday, senators seized on foreign election interference and growing privacy concerns to raise the specter of regulating social media during a hearing before the Senate Intelligence Committee that ran more than 2 1/2 hours.

They questioned Twitter's chief executive Jack Dorsey and Sandberg over their companies' efforts to disrupt foreign influence campaigns and the spread of disinformation on their platforms, warning that the companies' efforts were falling short ahead of November's midterm elections as social media users continue to be targeted by foreign actors seeking to exacerbate political divisions in the U.S.

"Congress is going to have to take action here," Sen. Mark Warner, a Democrat from Virginia, warned. "The era of the Wild West in social media is coming to an end. Where we go from here is an open question."

He added: "The size and reach of your platforms demand that we, as policy makers, do our job, to ensure proper oversight, transparency and protections for American users and for our democratic institutions."

"If the answer is regulation, let’s have an honest dialogue about what that looks like," Sen. Richard Burr (R-N.C.), chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, said.

Most alarming to the tech industry is any discussion of further weakening Section 230 protections. Georgetown's Larry Downes, project director of the Center for Business and Public Policy who specializes in regulation, internet and technology policy, says any such move by Washington would be "the scorched earth approach."

"Removing more of the platforms' immunity from liability for illegal third-party content including fraud and libel would result in drastic reductions in the kinds of content companies would be able to host, notably social networks. It might, as in Europe, make such services effectively impossible," Downes said.

That Section 230 was raised in two congressional hearings Wednesday shows how sharply the political climate for technology companies in Washington has changed.

Within minutes of the Senate hearing wrapping up, U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced he would meet with several state attorneys general to discuss whether social media companies are "intentionally stifling" free speech and obstructing competition. The remarks escalate recent charges of anti-conservative bias by President Donald Trump and Republican lawmakers. Last week Trump blasted Google, alleging it muzzles conservative voices.

Twitter shares fell 6 percent Wednesday after Dorsey testified in the Senate hearing that there would have to be "massive shifts" in how Twitter and other social media companies operate. Facebook shares closed down 2 percent.

In a blog post Tuesday timed to the hearing, Federal Communications Commission chief Ajit Pai said Facebook, Google and Twitter offer users too little information into how they work.

"The public deserves to know more about how these companies operate," he writes. "And we need to seriously think about whether the time has come for these companies to abide by new transparency obligations."

Google's absence from Wednesday's hearing was repeatedly condemned by senators. Sen. Kamala Harris, a Democrat from California, referred to Google as "the invisible witness," represented by an empty chair.

The Senate committee had invited Larry Page, chief executive of Google’s parent company Alphabet, but Google declined, offering to send Kent Walker, its senior vice president for global affairs and a point person on election interference. The committee rejected that.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com