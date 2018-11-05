This image obtained May 9, 2018, released by the US Geological Survey shows a lava flow moving on Makamae Street in Leilani Estates at 09:32 am local time, on May 6, 2018 in Leilani Estates, Hawaii.The Kilauea Volcano, the most active in Hawaii, was highly unstable on May 6, 2018, as lava spouted into the air and fissures emitted deadly gases -- hazards that have forced thousands of people to evacuate.

US GEOLOGICAL SURVEY/AFP/GETTY IMAGES



Hawaii's Kilauea volcano had destroyed 36 homes, including 26 homes since May 3 in its latest eruption — and at least one Ford Mustang left along a roadside.

The website bgr.com says that Brandon Clement shot the video near a residential area was under evacuation order.

Unlike houses, cars can be easily moved. But with an evacuation order that has displaced 2,000 so far, it's not surprising that a few cars will be lost in the process.

The volcano is venting in a neighborhood. Fifteen vents are in Leilani Estates and Lanipuna Gardens.



