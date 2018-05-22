Weird and wonderful architecture around the world Longaberger Company home office building, Newark, Ohio: This is the building-as-selfie opportunity: a seven-story folly that looks exactly as it says it looks. The "Big Basket" is a retail building that belonged for a long time to an interior decor company which, ahem, sold baskets. Thus did boss Dave Longaberger suggest that it should look like one of its baskets, and history was made – using locally sourced Ohio wood. It’s changed hands since, but the Basket building remains in a proud American tradition: buildings that look like what’s on sale in them. Reproduced with permission from "Amazing Architecture: A Spotter’s Guide," © 2018 Lonely Planet. 01 / 15 Longaberger Company home office building, Newark, Ohio: This is the building-as-selfie opportunity: a seven-story folly that looks exactly as it says it looks. The "Big Basket" is a retail building that belonged for a long time to an interior decor company which, ahem, sold baskets. Thus did boss Dave Longaberger suggest that it should look like one of its baskets, and history was made – using locally sourced Ohio wood. It’s changed hands since, but the Basket building remains in a proud American tradition: buildings that look like what’s on sale in them. Reproduced with permission from "Amazing Architecture: A Spotter’s Guide," © 2018 Lonely Planet. 01 / 15

Amazing Architecture: A Spotter's Guide, a new guidebook from Lonely Planet, goes deep inside some of the world's most famous buildings, with maps, stats and facts about the Sydney Opera House, New York's Chrysler Building and many other popular landmarks.

The book also spotlights quirky and whimsical architecture around the world. From a big basket in Ohio to a warped house in Poland to a handcrafted terracotta villa in Colombia, these buildings delight the eye and may inspire a trip. See a sampling in the slideshow above.

