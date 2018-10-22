Starting October 22, Wendy’s will offer $1 Any Size Fry for a limited time. Regardless if you order a small, medium or a large, you’ll only have to pay $1 for Wendy’s all-natural, sea-salt French fries.

Wendy's wants to help you start your week out with a crunch.

The fast-food restaurant chain is letting you choose any sized order of its "large natural-cut fries" for $1.

The special offer, which starts Monday and lasts for a limited time at participating Wendy's, lets you nab a small, medium or large order of French fries for just $1. Usually a small order goes for $2.29, a medium for $2.69, and a large for $2.89.

One stipulation: the specially priced fries are not available when you purchase a combo meal.

This is just the latest special promo from Wendy's, which has more than 6,000 locations worldwide.

Last month, the restaurant gave away a free hamburger or cheeseburger to celebrate National Cheeseburger Day with any purchase using the Wendy's app for nearly two weeks.

