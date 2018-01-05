Ukrainian trade union members and supporters of different left-wing parties attend a rally to mark International Labor Day in downtown Kiev, Ukraine, May 1, 2018.

SERGEY DOLZHENKO, EPA-EFE

Thousands of people across the globe took to the streets Tuesday to champion the rights of workers and put a spotlight on labor issues.

May Day — also known as International Workers' Day — is both a seasonal celebration of spring marked by parades and bright colors and a day to honor workers, often marked by protests and rallies.

The earliest May Day celebrations were celebrated as a pagan holiday in Roman times but through the years became a popular secular celebration.

The day took on new meaning on May 1, 1886, when more than 300,000 people in 13,000 businesses across the U.S. walked off their jobs with Chicago as the epicenter of the strikes. A fight for eight-hour workdays and unions put the focus on the labor movement that has continued to this day.

Last year's marches in the U.S. took place across the country, from Washington to Portland to Chicago. Hundreds of thousands targeted President Trump's policies, fighting for immigrants' rights, raising awareness for the LGBTQ community and bringing attention to police misconduct.

This year is no different. Marches in global city centers were taking place over issues such as low wages, job discrimination and unemployment.

A look at some of the events around the world:

Turkey

Police in Istanbul detained more than a dozen demonstrators who tried to march toward Istanbul’s symbolic Taksim Square in defiance of a ban.

Major trade unions were scheduled to mark the day with rallies at government-designated areas in Istanbul and Ankara

May Day rallies around the world unite workers A man holds a hammer and shouts slogans during a May Day rally on International Workers Day in Belgrade, Serbia, May 1, 2018. 01 / 09 A man holds a hammer and shouts slogans during a May Day rally on International Workers Day in Belgrade, Serbia, May 1, 2018. 01 / 09

Puerto Rico

Hundreds of public workers organized in San Juan to protest new taxes, the closing of over 200 public schools and a 10% cut to the public pension system that will severely impact middle-class families.

Demonstrators are also protesting the federal response to Hurricane Maria and the Puerto Rican government's financial mismanagement of a $70 billion debt, resulting in a diaspora of 450,000 Puerto Ricans migrating to the United States.

Philippines

About 5,000 people from various groups rallied near the presidential palace in Manila to protest contractualization, the widespread practice of short-term employment.

The protesters also demanded that the government address issues including low wages, unemployment and trade union repression.

South Korea

Thousands of labor union members rallied in downtown Seoul for a higher minimum wage.

The union members also demanded that the government scrap the restructuring of the shipbuilding and automobile industries and overhaul the huge conglomerates that dominate the South Korean economy.

Indonesia

About 10,000 workers from various labor groups rallied near the presidential palace in Jakarta to voice their demands over outsourcing and low wages.

They are also asking the government to stop foreign hiring and increase employment opportunities for local workers.

Cambodia

About 2,000 garment workers gathered at a park in Cambodia’s capital, Phnom Penh, for a rally organized by a garment union coalition.

The workers wanted to march to the National Assembly to urge lawmakers to help them address labor-related concerns, but the group was stopped by riot police.

Contributing: The Associated Press

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com