The hottest destinations for 2019 London's popularity with U.S. travelers has increased with the marriage of former U.S. actress Meghan Markle to Prince Harry. This is the city skyline along the Thames River. Jordan is a more stable part of the Middle East that attracts visitors for its ancient sites. This is the Monastery building in the ancient city of Petra. Petra is Jordan's ancient city carved from pink stone. Visitors enter through a twisty mile-long gorge called the Siq. Vestrahorn in Iceland. Svartifoss in Vatnajökull National Park, Iceland. No. 9 on the list of top 10 cities to visit in 2019 is Zadar, Croatia. A compact Croatian idyll with attitude, Zadar has made its comeback with innovative urban spaces that celebrate local culture. Dubrovnik, Croatia. May: Bogota, Colombia. Average airfare: $484. Average hotel costs: $49. Average temperature: 58 degrees. Bogota is one of the best places to travel to next year. It’s rich in history, particularly in La Candelaria, which is the city’s downtown area. Museums, restaurants, bars and hotels inhabit preserved colonial buildings in this cultural center. May is the warmest time to visit the South American city. Cartagena, Colombia: Surrounded by sturdy stone walls, the historical center of Cartagena is a feast for the eyes. Porto, Portugal A prayer tower in Marrakesh, Morocco. One of American Express Travel’s top trending international destinations for 2019 is Barcelona. The Spanish city is known for its architecture. Casa Mila or "Pedrera" (the stone quarry) is a modernist building by architect Antoni Gaudi. It was constructed between 1906 and 1912. Airbnb rated the hot destinations for 2019 according to booking and search activity on its site. No. 1 is Kaikoura, New Zealand, which saw a 295 percent increase in bookings year over year, and a 210% rise in searches. Says Airbnb, "Heavily damaged by a 7.8 earthquake in 2016, this coastal town on the South Island is staging a marvelous comeback with the strongest increase in both bookings and search on our list. With train and other transportation services coming back online, avid whale- and seal-watchers will find it easier and easier to experience the town’s notable sperm whale population and historic whaling past." 2. Phnom Penh, Cambodia • Population: 1.6 million • Land area: 8.1 square miles • People per square mile: 193,730.1 The brutal Khmer Rouge regime forced many residents of Phnom Penh, Cambodia out of the city and into the countryside in 1975. After the regime was ousted from power in 1979, Phnom Penh's population slowly returned. The city sits at the confluence of three major rivers, making it an ideal trading spot. No. 16: Uzbekistan; 165% increase in wish list inclusion. "A nation full of rich history, Uzbekistan is beckoning travelers next year through its new investments in air travel development, high-speed rail connections, simplified visa requirements and processes, and 300 days of sunshine per year. Stunning landscapes abound, guests can relive the Silk Road and stop at Samarkand, a major city on the route and one of UNESCO’s World Heritage sites, to experience its Islamic architecture. In 2018, it had the fastest year-over-year growth in bookings -- October 2018 has seen 5.5x the number of bookings compared to the same time last year." The Road to Hana is an amazing and probably Maui's most popular drive. One of the must stops on the way is the black sand beach. The water is cold, treacherous and shark infested. Waianapanapa State Park boasts a black sand beach thatâ€™s simply unparalleled on the island of Maui, or anywhere else for that matter. Itâ€™s nestled in a private cove, the pitch black granules glisten, dark and mysterious â€” there is something about it that draws people here. Created long, long ago by the rough surf pounding on a fresh, bubbling lava flow, courtesy of Haleakala. It took a millennia or more to be ground down into a beach. The beauty of the turquoise coastal beaches of Hawaii are almost indistinguishable from those of the Bahamas, French Polynesia, Malau, Hawaii, Cancun, Costa Rica, Florida, Maldives, Cuba, Fiji, Bora Bora, Puerto Rico, Honduras, Navagio Beach, Shipwreck Beach, Smugglers Cove, Zakynthos, Ionian Islands, or other tropical vacation travel destinations. No. 10: The Island of Hawaii. Life on the Big Island boasts natural beauty and adventure, from the heights of Mauna Kea to black sand beaches to Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, and a famous local plate of fresh “poke.” Average annual hotel rate in Island of Hawaii: $332 per night on TripAdvisor. Least expensive month to go: May (7% savings, compared to annual average). Highly rated value hotel: The Palms Cliff House Inn, from $237 per night on TripAdvisor. Airfare found on TripAdvisor: As low as $396 round-trip from SFO (San Francisco) to HNL (Honolulu). 10. Georgia: Savannah • Adults binge or heavy drinking: 17.8% • GA adults binge or heavy drinking: 15.1% (7th lowest) • Alcohol related driving deaths: 24.5% • Alcohol related driving deaths in GA: 23.3% (6th lowest) ALSO READ: 25 Companies With Over 40 Consecutive Years of Dividend Hikes A rainbow appears near the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., as the first polls close in the 2018 midterm elections on November 6, 2018. No. 3 on the list of best value places to visit in 2019 is Great Smoky Mountains National Park. Tennessee — Dollywood: $36.65 per day for three days at both Dollywood and Splash Country. Save over 30 percent compared to regular admission prices. Yes, Dollywood is named after country music star Dolly Parton. At Dollywood Splash Country, you’ll certainly cool down from the Tennessee summer heat after plunging down one of the crazy slides. No. 11: Gatlinburg, Tenn. Not all vacation properties are an equally good investment. Rented.com has ranked the best - and worst - markets to buy a second home based on potential return on investment. The No. 1 best-performing location is Panama City Beach, Fla. New York: A vacation-inspiring blend of nature, history, architecture and modern culture, the Hudson River Valley makes the best vacation spot for families with diverse interests. Revolutionary War history buffs delight in working their way up the valley revisiting battlefields, historic homes of the founding fathers and museums preserving the era's history. The Hudson River Valley Greenway offers miles of trails to hike or bike, spanning 14 counties. Or you can rent a kayak and paddle the 256-mile Hudson River Greenway Water Trail, with rental costs starting at $20 from Mountain Tops Outfitters in Beacon, N.Y. Travel the Hudson River School art trail to see the vistas that inspired many famous 19th-century artists. And make time to taste the local vintages along the Hudson Valley wine trail — a Hudson Valley Wine Tasting Passport costs $43.20 per person. Book a package trip through Expedia that includes your rental car, flight and a room at The Roundhouse in Beacon, and save up to $150. Catskills, N.Y.: Just two hours from New York City, the Catskill Mountains are an ideal weekend getaway destination for the Mid-Atlantic crowd. The area has a robust farm-to-table restaurant scene alongside a handful of craft breweries, distilleries and wineries. Buttermilk Falls and Hunter Mountain Fire Tower attract hikers, while the drive along the Upper Delaware Scenic Byway appeals to leaf peepers. Other fall activities include golfing, fly fishing and seasonal festivals like Taste of the Catskills and the Woodstock Film Festival. The U.S. is a large country and many areas have their own culture, customs, and health habits that can impact local public health outcomes. Residents in many parts of the country struggle to get adequate preventive care, while others suffer from unhealthy diets and poor exercise habits that can drastically shorten life spans. For instance, the premature mortality rate, which measures deaths of people before the age of 75, is just 196 deaths per 100,000 residents in the San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, California metropolitan area. Yet in parts of the Southeastern United States, the premature mortality rate is over 500 deaths per 100,000 residents. It can be difficult for some communities to improve the health of their residents. There are a number of important factors affecting the health of Americans at a city, county, and national level. Justin Rivas, an associate researcher and community coach with County Health Rankings & Roadmaps, said that “Social and economic factors have the largest weight on poor health. That’s things like education, employment, income, family and social support, and community safety.” To determine the healthiest city in every state, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed health indicators and health outcomes for each metro area in the United States. We constructed an index from these factors to determine the overall health of the residents in each metropolitan area. At No. 2 in the South Region is Miami, with a score of 814. Sailing the Hudson river with Lower Manhattan in New York City in the background. The new World Trade Center Freedom Tower as seen No. 9: The Museum of Modern Art (MoMA), New York.

Which destinations do U.S. travelers want to explore in 2019?

Some are making a comeback after a tough 2018. The island of Hawaii, known as the Big Island, seemed to have gotten it all this year: a volcanic eruption, earthquake and hurricane.

The eruption of the Kilauea volcano on Hawaii island caused the closure of a large swath of Hawaii Volcanoes National Park. Several parts reopened in September.

Highly dependent on tourism, the Big Island is ready to welcome back visitors. And other islands within the chain want travelers to know that they have not experienced similar problems.

Maui was vacation rental website HomeAway’s top U.S. destination for 2019, based on future demand. Its beaches, waterfalls, farms and scenic 53-mile drive to Hana have enchanted travelers.

Hawai'i Volcanoes National Park Forty-three years before Hawaii became a state, Hawai'i Volcanoes National Park on the Big Island of Hawai'i was established in 1916 (originally as Hawai'i National Park, along with Haleakalä on Maui). One hiking option is from the County of Hawai'i lava viewing area, the access of which is open daily from 3-9 p.m. It's an 8.4-mile roundtrip hike to the ocean entry, where the lava is flowing into the Pacific Ocean. One option to see the lava is from the water on a boat tour such as those offered by Lava Ocean Tours. There are a few ways to experience the Crater Rim: by car, bicycle, or foot. The 11-mile Crater Rim Drive leads motorists and bicyclists from the Kīlauea Visitor Center towards Mauna Loa, with eight highlights along the way. One of those highlights along the Crater Rim Drive is the Jaggar Museum, devoted to volcanology and filled with geological and cultural exhibits. Hawai'i Volcanoes National Park has more than 150 miles of hiking trails that wind throughout the park, from short, easy day hikes on paved trails to longer, off-trail hikes that can venture into the backcountry and last hours, or even days. Discovered in 1913 by local newspaper publisher Lorrin Thurston, the cave-like Thurston Lava Tube appears out of a lush tree fern forest. Many have discovered that taking lava rocks from the park leads to bad luck, so mail them back. The park has a graveyard for such rocks.

Rounding out the top five U.S. destinations on HomeAway are all warm weather destinations in the South: Gatlinburg and Pigeon Forge, Tennessee; Gulf Shores, Alabama; Panama City Beach, Florida; and Miramar and Rosemary Beach, Florida.

Airbnb also highlighted Tennessee. The lodging website has named the Great Smoky Mountains as one of 19 destinations to visit in 2019. Two of the national park's most iconic trails are reopening after a wildfire two years ago. The park has the largest black bear population in the USA.

Nearby is Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, home to Dollywood. Using search, booking and wish list growth data, Airbnb found that there was a 191 percent year-over-year increase in bookings from October 2017 to October 2018 in the Great Smoky Mountains.

The Catskill Mountains and Hudson Valley of New York have also seen an uptick of interest on Airbnb, with a 100 percent year-over-year increase in bookings. It’s a year-round destination with ski resorts, vineyards, orchards and farms, and this year marks the 50th anniversary of the famed Woodstock festival.

“The Catskills provide the perfect backdrop for a laid-back, season-agnostic retreat,” Airbnb says.

Miami is the top U.S. city to visit on Lonely Planet’s list of places to travel to next year. Miami has always captivated travelers for its beaches and nightlife. But in recent years, it has turned into a center for the arts, food and urban design. Downtown Miami has welcomed a $305 million science museum. And the Design District has become a “cultural magnet,” Lonely Planet says.

Seattle, home of Amazon headquarters, is another one of Lonely Planet’s top picks. The online retailer has transformed the Denny Triangle neighborhood. Nearby, the Space Needle has gotten its largest renovation in more than 50 years. Down on the waterfront, a concrete expressway has been transformed into a multi-billion-dollar tunnel.

Seattle Space Needle wows visitors with new rotating glass floor Seattle’s iconic, space-age inspired Space Needle marks a milestone in its $100 million makeover with the debut of its new rotating glass-floor observatory. Seattle-based design firm Olson Kundig, the project architect, maintained the landmarked features of the building while significantly opening up the Observation Deck view with 48 floor-to-ceiling glass windows that are each 7 feet wide and 11 feet high. Visitors can enjoy a 360-degree view of Puget Sound and the Seattle skyline. A view through the Space Needle's glass floor. The glass floor makes a full rotation every 45 minutes. The previously installed glass benches and new observatory are popular photo vistas and selfie spots. Guests enjoy skyline views. Visitors can walk, stand, sit or stretch out on the new floor. The mechanics of the rotating glass floor – or turntable – are also visible and include four motors and 48 rollers that can complete a rotation in varying lengths of time, from a quick 20 minutes to a glacial 90 minutes in either a clockwise or counter-clockwise direction. Expect to see a lot of feet photos from Space Needle visitors. View through the glass floor at the Space Needle. Admission to the Space Needle’s upper and lower observation decks ranges by time day from $27.50 to $37.50 for adults, with discounts for seniors and kids.

American Express Travel’s top trending U.S. travel destinations for 2019, based on its year-over-year booking data, are Savannah and Washington, D.C. Charming and historic Savannah this year had a 96 percent year-over-year increase in bookings among card members, while the nation’s capital, in the midst of a hotel boom, had a 21 percent spike.

New York City is slated to have an eventful year in 2019.

Hudson Yards, the largest urban development to open in the city since Rockefeller Center, will debut in March. It’s a $20 million project with condos, parks, restaurants, hotels and public art in the West Side of Manhattan. The Statue of Liberty Museum will open in May 2019. The MoMA expansion will be completed next year.

International destinations

In a recent Booking.com survey, 45 percent of 21,500 global travelers said they want to be more adventurous in their choice of destinations in 2019 than they were in 2018.

Some up-and-coming destinations designated by Booking.com include Wadi Rum, Jordan; Bacalar, Mexico; Ouarzazate, Morocco; and Palomino, Colombia.

The United States Tour Operators Association named its hot destinations for 2019, based on a recent survey conducted by PriceWaterhouseCoopers. Its members named Italy the most popular destination for travelers in 2019.

The top 10 hot destinations for the coming year also included Iceland, which ranked second. It was followed by Japan, Vietnam, Australia, France, Spain, Colombia, Cambodia and Portugal.

USTOA members also identified their top 10 off-the-beaten path or emerging destinations. Iceland again ranked first and Cambodia came in second. They were followed by Croatia, Colombia, Vietnam, Portugal, Bhutan, Bolivia, Myanmar and Ethiopia.

“It’s interesting to see five destinations – Iceland, Cambodia, Colombia, Vietnam and Portugal – appear on both the hot destinations and emerging destinations lists,” says Terry Dale, president and CEO of USTOA. “This tells us that off-the-beaten path travel experiences continue to grow in popularity.”

Jonny Bealby, founder of Wild Frontiers, which specializes in small tours to off-the-radar destinations, says Uzbekistan is captivating clients. Passenger numbers to the country were up 40 percent this year compared with last, and Wild Frontiers expects that upswing to continue.

A number of people are choosing Uzbekistan rather than the less stable Middle East to see its Islamic architecture. They are also attracted to the Silk Road, which has seen a resurgence in interest because of China’s One Belt, One Road infrastructure project. This year Uzbekistan introduced a new e-visa scheme, reducing the costs and making it easier to obtain a visa to visit the country.

“Today Uzbekistan offers visitors stunning architecture, a fascinating culture and a whole host of remnants of the great trading route which helped shape the modern world,” Bealby says.

One part of the Middle East that is seeing an uptick of visitors is Jordan. Wild Frontiers saw passenger numbers there double this year compared with last. The country has good infrastructure, hotels and roads. It also has direct flights from New York, Chicago and Detroit.

Other emerging destinations that Bealby predicts will attract more travelers next year: Georgia and the Caucasus for its food scene, southern Cambodia for its new luxury hotels, and Bulgaria for its cultural attractions. Chile and Argentina will likely be popular next summer as the site of a full solar eclipse on July 2.

American Express Travel’s top trending international destinations for 2019 are Barcelona, Spain, Doha, Qatar, Hamburg, Germany, Marrakech, Morocco, New Zealand, Nassau in the Bahamas, Singapore, and Tuscany.

2019 travel trends

Industry watchers say these are some of the top emerging trends:

Immersive and culturally rich travel: About 82 percent of USTOA’s members are offering art and culture travel experiences. The art and culture category was the highest ranked experiential tour type last year based on sales volume.

About 82 percent of USTOA’s members are offering art and culture travel experiences. The art and culture category was the highest ranked experiential tour type last year based on sales volume. Generation Z: This generation after millennials, typically defined as those born from the mid-1990s to the early 2000s, is starting to travel and brands are noticing them, according to The Innovation Group’s annual trend report. Generation Z travelers want affordable but authentic experiences. UK tour operator the Holiday Place says Generation Z travelers expect Instagrammability, good internet connectivity, and off-the-beaten track destinations.

This generation after millennials, typically defined as those born from the mid-1990s to the early 2000s, is starting to travel and brands are noticing them, according to The Innovation Group’s annual trend report. Generation Z travelers want affordable but authentic experiences. UK tour operator the Holiday Place says Generation Z travelers expect Instagrammability, good internet connectivity, and off-the-beaten track destinations. Vacation rentals get super-sized: More travelers have opted to forgo a hotel stay in favor of a home rental on Airbnb, HomeAway, VRBO and many other such websites. The sites have gotten more creative with their offerings. HomeAway says its members still rent beach houses, cabins and condos, but demand for castles and estates is up 55 percent and 25 percent, respectively, this year.

More travelers have opted to forgo a hotel stay in favor of a home rental on Airbnb, HomeAway, VRBO and many other such websites. The sites have gotten more creative with their offerings. HomeAway says its members still rent beach houses, cabins and condos, but demand for castles and estates is up 55 percent and 25 percent, respectively, this year. Culinary tourism: More than three in four respondents to a survey of American Express card members say they want to try local cuisine when traveling. “As globalization increases through social media and streaming culinary travel shows, consumers are becoming increasingly familiar with different food cultures and they want to experience the local gastronomy scene,” says Audrey Hendley, president of American Express Travel.

2019 anniversaries

New York City will mark the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall Uprising on June 28. The riots were a pivotal point in the LGBTQ movement. The city will celebrate World Pride with several events throughout the month of June.

The 50th anniversary of the Woodstock Music and Art Fair will take place Aug. 15 to 18. Bethel Woods Center for the Arts, which operates on the Sullivan County property where the legendary festival took place, will have a yearlong celebration, with events such as a screening of the director’s cut of the Academy Award-winning documentary “Woodstock.”

Next year is the 500th anniversary of the death of Leonardo da Vinci at Amboise, France. The country will also commemorate the start of the construction of the Chateau of Chambord and the birth of Catherine de Medici in Florence. Italy and France argue over who can claim credit for these anniversaries, but the Loire Valley will celebrate the artistic, scientific and intellectual accomplishments achieved during the Renaissance in France.

Singapore is celebrating its bicentennial, commemorating the arrival in 1819 of explorer Stamford Raffles. The festivities will kick off Jan. 28, and several events are planned throughout the year. Exhibitions will be held at the Asian Civilizations Museum, National Museum of Singapore, National Gallery of Singapore, National Library Board, and the Fort Canning Center.

