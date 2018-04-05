YouTube is seeing stars.

At a presentation to advertisers in New York Thursday, the video platform announced plans to broaden its ad-supported original programming by assembling an A-list roster for new shows. Highlights:

In Will Smith: The Jump Off, the actor accepts the ultimate fan challenge to bungee jump from a helicopter over the Grand Canyon to raise awareness for charity. Cameras will follow him around as he prepares for the jump, which will be live-streamed on YouTube on his birthday, Sept. 25.

Priyanka Chopra will host If I Could Tell You Just One Thing. The series travels with the Quantico star on a journey across the globe to meet and ask advice from some of the most inspirational politicians, religious leaders and environmentalists about changing the world.

Best Shot, from executive producer LeBron James, is a new documentary series premiering this summer on YouTube's NBA channel, that follows the Central High School Blue Devils in Newark, N.J., as they're mentored by former Chicago Bulls point guard Jay Williams and find community through basketball.

Demi Lovato is working on a second still-untitled project for YouTube, following the success of her "Simply Complicated" documentary on the platform last year.

Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

After the success of her YouTube documentary, Simply Complicated, last fall, pop singer Demi Lovato is returning to the platform with an untitled project. Kevin Hart is also coming back for a second season of his show, What the Fit, which features the comedian and his friends trying out unique and outlandish workouts.

On Wednesday, YouTube Red launched the first two episodes of half-hour dramedy Cobra Kai, a sequel to The Karate Kid, as part of its new subscription-based ($9.99 monthly) streaming service.

The push for more scripted content comes in the wake of major controversy surrounding YouTube star Logan Paul, who filmed himself with a suicide victim last December, during a trip to Japan that spawned other racist vlogs uploaded to the site.

"With openness also comes challenges, as some have tried to take advantage of our services," YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki told advertisers. "This year, we devoted tremendous resources to address these challenges and we are committed to continuing our investment going forward.

"There isn’t a playbook for how open platforms operate at our scale," she continued. "But the way I think about it, it's critical that we are on the right side of history."

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com