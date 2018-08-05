104-year-old Australian scientist David Goodall sits in a wheelchair in Basel, Switzerland, on May 8, 2018.

Jamie Keaten, AP

GENEVA — As a 104-year-old Australian scientist prepares to end his life Thursday in a Swiss assisted suicide facility, right-to-die organizations here are outraged that he had to travel across the world to accomplish his goal, instead of being able to die peacefully in his own country.

David Goodell, one of about 200 foreigners who come to die in Switzerland each year, isn’t terminally ill. But he told Australian media after his birthday last month that his quality of life has deteriorated and he wants to die.

Australia bans assisted suicide, so Goodall flew from his home in Perth to Switzerland, where the practice is legal.

“It’s the consequence of the absurd Australian law, upheld by ignorant politicians, which denies people like Mr. Goodell access to legal, humane and compassionate end-of-suffering options,” Dignitas, one of Switzerland's three assisted death groups, told USA TODAY in a statement.

Ruedi Habegger, co-founder of Eternal Spirit, another right-to-die group, said Australia’s refusal is “an atrocity.” Goodell “should be able to die at home in his bed, like we can do here in Switzerland," he told Swiss media this week.

Goodall arrived Monday in Basel, where he will die at the Lifecircle assisted suicide center.

Asked at the airport whether he was sure he wanted to go ahead with his plan, Goodall replied. “Oh yes. That’s what I’m here for!”

He will hold a final news conference Wednesday to explain again his reasons for choosing to end his life in another country.

“His story of elective, rational suicide by the elderly is an important one,” said Philip Nitschke, director of Exit International, a right-to-die organization in Australia and other countries where assisted suicide is illegal.

On Thursday, a friend will accompany Goodall to Lifecircle, where he is expected to receive a fatal dose of barbiturates. The lethal cocktail is normally ingested, but since Goodell can’t swallow, the substance will be injected intravenously. Goodell himself will have to open the valve that releases the liquid to comply with Swiss law that bans the interference of third parties in this process.

“The supply of the drug will be filmed. This is the only reliable evidence that the (patient) has executed the application himself/herself and in full awareness,” Lifecircle explained on its website.

“Falling asleep occurs within a few minutes. Death usually follows within half an hour,” the group said.

Assisted suicide is legal in a handful of countries, including Canada, Belgium and the Netherlands. But their laws apply only to their own residents who have incurable diseases.

In the United States, assisted suicide is legal in Oregon, Vermont, Washington and California. In Montana, a court decision is required to resort to this option.

Switzerland’s right-to-die legislation, based on the constitutional right of each person to determine the manner of his or her death, is much broader. It doesn’t exclude foreigners and gives patients the option to end their life if they have psychological or physical problems associated with age.

The Swiss Academy of Medical Science said this year that the right to die should be extended to those who are not terminally ill, but live with intolerable pain.

“The human right of dignity and self-determination is fundamental,” said Muriel Duby, a spokesperson for EXIT, Switzerland’s largest assisted suicide organization. “For ethical reasons, it is not justified to force someone to live and suffer against his will.”

The law does set certain conditions. For instance, patients must be able to take the lethal dose themselves. If a third party administers the drug, it is considered euthanasia, which is illegal here.

Also, no one can financially benefit from an assisted suicide, and patients must be mentally capable of making the decision and not be coerced by someone else. A Swiss doctor will question Goodall Tuesday to make sure he is of sound mind and his wish to die is well thought out.

Some religious groups and others have spoken against the voluntary death. In 2016, a Swiss bishop told Catholic priests not to give last rites to people seeking assisted suicide.

Even so, a Zurich University study several years ago said most Swiss want autonomy when making end-of-life decisions. And the number of people joining voluntary death organizations and choosing assisted suicide has increased sharply in the past few years.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com