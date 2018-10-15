D'Arreion Toles returned from a late night at the office on Friday to find a woman blocking the doorway of his downtown St. Louis apartment building, he told local station KSDK-TV. She wouldn't move. Toles began filming.



"Do you live here?" the woman says in a video later posted to Facebook, asking Toles to state his apartment number. "I'm uncomfortable."

"You can be uncomfortable," Toles says, declining to name his apartment. "That's your discretion. You're uncomfortable because you're you."

Videos of the incident amassed more than 5 million views on Facebook. The footage appears to show the woman following him to his apartment and asking who he is even after he unlocks his door to go inside.

Once inside his apartment, Toles said, the woman called police. A St. Louis police sergeant confirmed a 911 call was made to the building.

Toles had his keys with him, he told KSDK-TV, but believes the woman confronted him because he's black.

"The video speaks for itself," said Toles, who posted the footage in a post titled, "To Be A Black man in America, & Come home."

"My biggest thing to the world and to the people is how we respond to it. Do not respond to it out of anger," Toles said.

D'Arreion Toles in an interview with St. Louis' KSDK-TV.

Toles' post did not name the woman, but the New York Times identified her as Hilary Brooke Mueller. Her estranged husband, Brandon Mueller, published a video to Facebook on Sunday about the incident at the building, known as Elder Shirt Lofts, according to the Times.



"The individual in the video and I have been separated for over a year, and I myself no longer reside at the Elder Shirt Loft building," he says.

Tribeca-STL, a luxury apartment company, identified the woman as an employee but said the incident did not take place on company property. Company officials decided to fire her after reviewing the video of the "disturbing interaction," according to a statement.

"The video is showing the employee in her private life at her own residence interacting with another person," the statement said. "The Tribeca-STL family is a minority-owned company that consists of employees and residents from many racial backgrounds."

Toles' videos are the latest in a trend of footage posted to social media showing a white person calling the police on black people for having barbecues, swimming in pools and other mundane acts.

Those caught on camera often gain nicknames online. "BBQ Becky," "Permit Patty" and "Cornerstore Caroline" went viral this year, and now the woman in Toles' video has her own moniker: "Apartment Patty."

Contributing: KSDK-TV, St. Louis

Follow Josh Hafner on Twitter: @joshhafner

