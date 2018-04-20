HOLLYWOOD — The Handmaid’s Tale is critically adored, Emmy-winning, peak-TV entertainment. But there's one thing it's not: Easily binge-able. Rather, each dark, dystopian episode about female subjugation under the totalitarian regime of Gilead requires needs some serious digesting.

Elisabeth Moss, the show’s star and executive producer, is well aware of this. So when this reporter confessed at Thursday's Season 2 Hollywood premiere that she needed a bottle of red wine to burn through the six episodes made available for screening, Moss cautioned moderation and suggested a manageable Malbec-to-misery ratio that viewers' livers can live with.

“I can’t even do that!” she said, with mock horror. Her recommended dosage? “One! One (episode) per glass of wine!”

It begged the question: What drink pairing actually goes best with Hulu's breakout drama? Almost everyone on the red carpet here at the TCL Chinese Theatre had a go-to for steeling their nerves while streaming.

Alexis Bledel (Emily)

Alexis Bledel's handmaid, Emily, can't catch a break.

“You might need something. It takes the edge off. I can’t do more than one or two (episodes) at a time — and I know what’s coming! I recommend watching something else (lighter) afterward, once you’ve let it settle. I go to HGTV.”

Ann Dowd (Aunt Lydia)

Ann Dowd plays the fearsome Aunt Lydia.

“Vodka. On the rocks with squeezes of lime.”

Samira Wiley (Moira)

Life outside Gilead looks good on Samira Wiley, who plays Moira.

“Probably a Manhattan.”

Madeline Brewer (Janine)

Madeline Brewer.

“I watched the first five (episodes) drinking vodka on the rocks. I started out with a vodka soda and then was like, nope. Straight up.”

Showrunner Bruce Miller

“A hard, brown liquor.”

Ever Carradine (Naomi Putnam)

Ever Carradine plays the wife of Commander Warren, who recently welcomed a child by Janine.

“We’re nearing summer, so rosé might be nice? But it feels like a red wine show. Last year after the premiere, I went right to margaritas.”

Amanda Brugel (Rita)

Amanda Brugel plays a 'Martha' on the Hulu drama.

“Absinthe?” she joked. “I personally don’t drink while watching it. I watch it at 10 a.m. on a Wednesday with the lights on because I can’t deal with it in the dark.”

The resident Martha (maid in Handmaid's parlance) in Commander's Waterford's household also shared key trivia about her long, pale-blue costume: It has pockets. On set, “I keep snacks in my pockets. There’s gum, sometimes, there’s muffins.”

Stock the bar cart. The Handmaid's Tale returns April 25.

