Another Tesla executive is leaving the company, the electric car maker confirmed Wednesday.

Vice president of worldwide finance Justin McAnear will leave Tesla to become chief financial officer at an unnamed firm. It is the latest departure for Tesla which has seen tremendous turnover in its ranks as it struggles to grow into a mature mainstream automaker.

"Several weeks ago, I announced to my team that I would be leaving Tesla because I had the chance to take a CFO role at another company," McAnear said in a statement obtained by CNBC. "I've truly loved my time at Tesla, and I have great respect for my colleagues and the work they do, but this was simply an opportunity I couldn't pass up."

He said any other speculation over the reasons for his departure is inaccurate.

"I've been working with the team to ensure a smooth transition prior to my last day on October 7th, and a number of members of the team are stepping up to fill my role," he said.

A long list of executives and high-profile employees have left Tesla in recent weeks. Tesla's chief accounting officer Dave Morton left the company in early September after just several weeks on the job. The company's engineering chief Doug Field left in July after taking a leave of absence. Prior to McAnear's announcement, short seller and Tesla critic Jim Chanos had listed 41 executives that have left Tesla in 2018, including human resources chief Gaby Toledano, and vice president of communications Sarah O'Brien.

Meanwhile, some investors seem to have grown frustrated with what they see as CEO Elon Musk's erratic behavior.

