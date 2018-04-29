Four weeks ago, Mason Ramsey was an anonymous 11-year-old, singing his heart out in an Illinois Walmart.

Friday, he announced he signed deal with Atlantic Records and Nashville-based Big Loud, and released his debut single, Famous.

The song was written by Florida Georgia Line’s Tyler Hubbard along with Corey Crowder, Sarah Buxton and Canaan Smith. Ramsey performed the song Friday night during Florida Georgia Line's set at the Stagecoach Festival in Indio, California.

“I’d been to Nashville a few times before, but never thought something like this would happen," Ramsey said in a press release. "It’s a dream to sign with Atlantic and Big Loud. I loved recording Famous and can’t wait for everyone to hear it.”

The release of Famous caps off a whirlwind month for the classic country-loving kid.

A video of Ramsey singing Hank Williams' version Lovesick Blues at a Walmart was shared in a viral tweet on March 27. Within days, Ramsey was the Internet's hottest new meme, with the clip spinning off into countless remixes and parodies.

Over the last month, he's performed at Coachella, the Grand Ole Opry (a self-professed lifelong dream) and appeared on Ellen.

Though he rose to stardom by singing a 70-year-old rendition of an even older song, Ramsey's debut single could have been cut by any number of modern country stars (and likely would have been.)

"If I’m gonna be famous for something/ Wanna be famous for loving you," he croons over a slinky groove. The song was recorded in Nashville with producers Joey Moi and Corey Crowder.

"He is a star, but most importantly he is a down to earth kid who loves country music," said Big Loud's Seth England. "The Ramseys are an amazing family from a small Southern Illinois town, just like me. We understood them, and their goals and simply fell in love with their story and vision."

