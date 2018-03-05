This is a sign made to show support for a Kings student whose mother says he is bullied on the bus.

CINCINNATI — The video mostly shows a black screen and an occasional view of passing trees outside a school bus window.

Children can be heard laughing as the bus takes them home from Columbia Intermediate School in the Kings Local School District.

Here’s what else can be heard:

“That’s a gay name.”

“Kill yourself.”

“You look … a little like a mentally disabled monkey.”

When the 12-year-old boy points the camera at himself, he is not smiling. His mother says he has been bullied for years because of a speech disorder that makes it difficult to pronounce words.

At one point, after his alleged tormenters got off the bus, the boy turns the camera to a student across the aisle from him.

“What are you doing?” the student asks.

“It’s proof,” the boy says.

“Proof of what?”

“How this bus is,” the boy responds. “I’ve had too many problems on this bus and they don’t do crap.”

A few weeks after the April video was taken, and the bullying continued, Elaine Roman posted it on Facebook.

“Here you go Kings!” she wrote. “This is what my son has to deal with and you refuse to help!”

In an emailed statement, Kings Superintendent Tim Ackerman said the district does not tolerate bullying; school officials said they were unaware of the video until it was posted online.

District Spokeswoman Dawn Gould said the building principal followed up with Roman and her son after learning of the video. Gould declined to say whether any students were punished.

But the frustration continued to build for Roman, a mother of three, as the video was viewed more than 2,500 times. She didn’t believe school officials did enough.

On Tuesday, it all came to a head.

Roman’s friend pulled a small group of people together to take Roman’s son to school — on motorcycles.

“We just wanted to make kids who are picked on and bullied feel supported and cool for a day,” said Melissa Helton, a mother who took her own son out of Kings because of similar concerns years ago.

Helton brought a sign to the school that said, “Be Kind.” She stood on the sidewalk near where other children were dropped off.

"I'm trying to make them see that this is going on," Roman said in an interview. "We aren’t going to stay quiet about it."

Five motorcycles had accompanied the sixth-grader to school and stopped in the parking lot. Principal Shelly Detmer-Bogaert asked Helton to come inside and talk.

She refused.

Soon, there were at least six sheriff’s deputies in the parking lot. Rumors of a lockdown circulated on Facebook, and school officials sent an email to parents clarifying the situation.

"At no times were students in danger," the school's spokeswoman wrote.

Unlike most days, Roman's son loved his ride to school Tuesday.

But Roman said the police presence ruined that, too.

