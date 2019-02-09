ODESSA, Texas — At 17-months-old, Baby Anderson has already experienced the unfortunate horrors of a mass shooting.

She is the youngest survivor of the latest mass shooting in West Texas, which happened Sunday during a routine traffic stop.

Authorities said Sunday they still could not explain why a man opened fire to begin a terrifying, 10-mile rampage that killed seven people, injured 22 others and ended with officers gunning him down outside a movie theater.

The gunman reportedly acted alone, and federal investigators believe the shooter had no ties to any domestic or international terrorism group, FBI special agent Christopher Combs said. Authorities said those killed were between the ages of 15 and 57 years old but did not immediately provide a list of names. The injured included three law enforcement officers, as well as Anderson who sustained injuries to her face and chest.

Other than her cast, however, you likely wouldn't be able to tell she was one of the victims. In her photos, she's all smiles.

"Caught in the crossfire while riding in her car seat. She’s expected to recover... but will forever be scarred," CBS News Correspondent Mireya Villarreal tweeted.

