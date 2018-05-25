WASHINGTON — President Trump has struck a deal with Chinese telecom company ZTE to lift U.S. trade restrictions that threatened to put the company out of business, a source familiar with the agreement said Friday.

Officials with the Commerce Department have briefed lawmakers on Capitol Hill about the outlines of the agreement, which includes a fine, a purge of ZTE’s management and a requirement that the company hire American compliance officers.

In exchange, the Trump administration would lift a ban on U.S. companies selling parts to the tech giant.

Trump asked his Commerce Department to investigate the restrictions on ZTE in April following a request from Chinese President Xi Jinping. Commerce imposed a seven-year ban after the company sold American-made products to Iran, a violation of U.S. sanctions.

ZTE, the large Chinese phone company, buys a big percentage of individual parts from U.S. companies. This is also reflective of the larger trade deal we are negotiating with China and my personal relationship with President Xi. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 14, 2018

Lawmakers on Capitol Hill blasted reports of the agreement as a giveaway to ZTE, and said the decision did not align with Trump’s tough trade stance on China. Earlier reports of a deal prompted bipartisan resistance in Congress, where lawmakers want assurances the company will honor sanctions.

“If the administration goes through with this reported deal, President Trump would be helping make China great again,” Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said in a statement.

Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., wrote on Twitter that the deal was good only for China and ZTE.

“China crushes U.S. companies with no mercy & they use these [telecom] companies to spy & steal from us,” he said.

Neither the White House nor the Commerce Department responded to requests for information about the agreement. The White House has frequently pointed out that U.S. companies are also harmed by the ban.

Trump has previously floated the idea of a fine as high as $1.3 billion and restructuring the company’s management. Independent experts have questioned whether those penalties will have any impact on a firm that is party state owned.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com