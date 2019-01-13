One person is dead and 14 others hospitalized after a mass drug overdose incident in Chico, Calif., that law enforcement said is linked to the drug Fentanyl, according to reports.

A police spokesman said they said received a 911 call. When they arrived, they found multiple people in life-threatening condition. They began administering anti-overdose medication.

One male patient was dead, the spokesman said. Four others are in critical condition, and eight more remain in the hospital, he said.

Two police officers started to feel the effects of drugs while responding. They were treated and released.

The police spokesman said they believe the case involved the use of Fenanyl, a synthetic opioid.

RELATED: Even a small amount of fentanyl can be deadly

This is a developing story. Stay with WTSP.com for updates.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.