Authorities in New York are still waiting to determine an official cause of death, but they believe an 11-year-old boy died of an allergic reaction after someone cooked fish in his house, CBS New York reports.

Police say Camron Jean-Pierre had an allergic reaction when his father was cooking cod at his home Tuesday night.

When Jean-Pierre began showing symptoms, police say his family hooked him up to a breathing machine. He lost consciousness 15 minutes later, before his family called 911.

First responders took him to Brookdale Hospital, where he died.

Investigators believe the boy had the reaction to the smell of the cooking fish. Cleveland 19 reports the boy is not believed to have eaten any fish.

According to the American College of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology, fish is one of eight major food allergens that requires special labeling requirements on any food packaging containing it or a byproduct. The college’s website urges anyone with fish allergies to stay out of areas where seafood is being cooked because fish proteins could be released into the air.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.