117 employees sue Houston Methodist over COVID-19 vaccine requirement

HOUSTON — 117 employees have joined a lawsuit against Houston Methodist over its requirement that all employees receive a COVID-19 vaccine as a condition of employment.

According to Houston Methodist policy, employees have until June 7 to get vaccinated or risk losing their jobs.

The lawsuit claims Houston Methodist “is forcing its employees to be human ‘guinea pigs’ as a condition for continued employment,” calling the vaccine “experimental,” since it was granted emergency use authorization but has not received FDA approval.

Jennifer Bridges, a registered nurse who has worked for Houston Methodist for more than six years, spoke with KHOU 11 last month and said she planned to sue the hospital. Bridges said then she just isn’t ready to receive the vaccine and told KHOU 11 she wants more time so the FDA can gather more data and research.

Hospital CEO Dr. Marc Boom released the following statement Friday:

“As of today, 99 percent of Houston Methodist’s 26,000 employees have met the requirements for the vaccination mandate. We are extremely proud of our employees for doing the right thing and protecting our patients from this deadly virus. As health care workers, it is our sacred obligation to do whatever we can to protect our patients, who are the most vulnerable in our community. It is our duty and our privilege.

“It is unfortunate that the few remaining employees who refuse to get vaccinated and put our patients first are responding in this way. It is legal for health care institutions to mandate vaccines, as we have done with the flu vaccine since 2009. The COVID-19 vaccines have proven through rigorous trials to be very safe and very effective and are not experimental. More than 165 million people in the U.S. alone have received vaccines against COVID-19, and this has resulted in the lowest numbers of infections in our country and in the Houston region in more than a year.