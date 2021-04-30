Medina Spirit wins 147th Kentucky Derby

The win gives trainer Bob Baffert a record seventh Kentucky Derby victory.

Medina Spirit crossed the finish line first Saturday at the 147th Kentucky Derby, giving trainer Bob Baffert his record seventh Derby win.

Unbeaten Essential Quality had been the favorite for the 147th Run for the Roses.

Fans were back at Churchill Downs for this year's festivities. Last year’s Derby was run on Labor Day weekend in virtual silence and out of sequence as the Triple Crown’s second jewel instead of its first. It was moved from the first Saturday in May for the first time in 75 years.

When will the 2021 Kentucky Derby take place?

The Kentucky Derby is held on the first Saturday in May. This year that falls on May 1. Races will be held all day, with the Run for the Roses set to take place at 6:57 p.m. Eastern/ 3:57 p.m. Pacific.

Where will the race take place?

The Kentucky Derby's venue is at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky.

How can I watch the Kentucky Derby on TV?

If you don't plan on watching the Kentucky Derby in person, your local NBC station will be airing the races on May 1st.

According to NBC Sports, 2021 Kentucky Derby coverage will air on May 1 starting at 12 p.m. Eastern/ 9 a.m. Pacific on NBCSN and then from 2:30 p.m. Eastern/ 11:30 a.m. Pacific on NBC.



You will also be able to stream the even live on NBCSports.com, as well as on the NBC Sports app.

How can I place bets for the Kentucky Derby?

You can place bets via TwinSpires.com, according to the Derby's website. It is recommended that you sign up as soon as possible to fund your account. Go to the deposit page on the website to add funds.

What are the post positions for the 2021 Kentucky Derby?

Post positions were announced on April 27. The favorite, Essential Quality, was trained by Brad Cox, who is a Louisville, Kentucky native. Essential Quality currently draws the No. 14 position.

What will the winner of the Kentucky Derby receive?

In addition to a blanket of hundreds of red roses, the winner for the day will receive the Kentucky Derby Trophy and will be given an honors spot in the Winner's Circle. This year, the Derby purse has reached $3 million. That means the winner will take home over 60% of that amount, which is about $1.86 million, according to CNBC.

How many races are there on Derby day?

There will be 14 races at Churchill Downs on May 1. The Kentucky Derby will take place at 6:57 p.m. Eastern/ 3:57 p.m. Pacific.

Here is the full race schedule.

What is the weather at Churchill Downs expected to be like for the Kentucky Derby?