SLIDELL, La. — More than 150 tires and rims were reported stolen from three dozen cars at a Slidell car dealership over the weekend.

Photos of Matt Bowers Chevrolet in Slidell surfaced on social media Saturday showed 38 cars on wooden blocks with the tires' lug nuts on the ground. By Wednesday morning the photos had been shared more than six thousand times.

It is unclear how much the stolen parts were worth.

The Slidell Police Department has scheduled a press conference for 10:30 a.m. to talk about the heist.

