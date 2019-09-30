INDIANAPOLIS, Lawrence Township — A health incident at a school in Lawrence Township in Indianapolis sent 16 students to the hospital.

The students at McKenzie Center for Innovation and Technology were supposed to be getting a TB skin test, which involves an injection.

Instead, medical personnel from Community Health Network injected 16 students with a small dosage of insulin.

When the error was discovered, the students involved were taken to area hospitals for observation. Their parents have been notified.

The MSD of Lawrence Township is working with Community Health Network to determine how this happened.