Authorities have arrested one person after they say more than 150 German Shepherds were found living in neglectful condition on a Candler County property, the Atlanta Humane Society said.

According to the Atlanta Humane Society, about 165 dogs were found on the property in Metter, Georgia on January 3.

"The dogs on this property are living in extremely unsanitary conditions and are in desperate need of help," said Atlanta Humane Society's Jessica Rock. "Our team is working closely with Candler County Sheriff’s Department to provide the support and care needed to ensure the best outcome for these dogs.”

The owner of the property is facing animal cruelty charges.

According to the Atlanta Humane Society, the "most medically in-need" dogs were expected to be brought to their Alpharetta and West Midtown locations on Friday.

"All of the animals will be assessed and given a basic medical exam on-site, and we are working tirelessly to find safe and appropriate placement for all of the dogs," said Amanda Harris of the Atlanta Humane Society.

