Authorities are investigating what led to the fatal stabbing of a 17-year-old boy in Chula Vista at a house party. Two other teens were severely injured.

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — Chula Vista police are investigating what led to the fatal stabbing of a 17-year-old boy early Saturday morning and how two other 17-year-old boys wound up in the hospital with serious injuries.

Dispatchers with Chula Vista police received several calls around 1:46 a.m. Saturday morning from a female who said her friend was dying and someone had been stabbed, according to Seargent Anthony Molina with the Chula Vista Police Department.

Officers responded immediately to the 900 block of Rigley Street in the Sunbow neighborhood of Chula Vista, which is about several blocks from Veterans Park and Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center.

Sgt. Anthony Molina said officers arrived on scene within four minutes of the first call and observed what appeared to have been a large house party with upwards of 60 people in attendance.

According to the press release, officers first discovered a 17-year-old boy in the home with at least one stab wound to his torso.

Despite life-saving measures, the 17-year-old boy was pronounced dead inside the home, Sgt. Anthony Molina shared with CBS 8.

Officials said officers discovered another 17-year-old boy unconscious in front of the home with severe injuries to his face and upper body.

During the investigation, officers were made aware of a third 17-year-old boy transported to Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center, several blocks from the crime scene, with a stab wound to his torso.

Both 17-year-old boys who were injured and transported to area hospitals were last reported to be in stable condition.

Witnesses told authorities a fight broke out inside the home, resulting in extensive injuries to three juveniles.

“The homeowner is believed to have been present during the party and remained on scene to cooperate with officials. Police believe there are several witnesses with pertinent information who fled the scene before officers arrived and that there is cellphone video or photos that can assist with this investigation,” Sgt. Anthony Molina said in a press release.

San Diego Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest in a Chula Vista murder investigation.

Witnesses were asked to contact San Diego County Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477 or submit a tip via P3tips (online or mobile application) if they wish to remain anonymous. They can utilize this method to alert detectives if they have video or any evidence to provide.