Record Of The Year



“Hey, Ma” — Bon Iver

“Bad Guy” — Billie Eilish

“7 Rings” — Ariana Grande

“Hard Place” — H.E.R.

“Talk” — Khalid

“Old Town Road” — Lil Nas X Featuring Billy Ray Cyrus

“Truth Hurts” — Lizzo

“Sunflower” — Post Malone & Swae Lee

Album Of The Year



“I, I” — Bon Iver

“Norman F—ing Rockwell!” — Lana Del Rey

“When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?” — Billie Eilish

“Thank U, Next” — Ariana Grande

“I Used To Know Her” — H.E.R.

“7” — Lil Nas X

“Cuz I Love You” (Deluxe) — Lizzo

“Father of the Bride” — Vampire Weekend

Song Of The Year



“Always Remember Us This Way” — Natalie Hemby, Lady Gaga, Hillary Lindsey & Lori McKenna, songwriters (Lady Gaga)

“Bad Guy” — Billie Eilish O’Connell & Finneas O’Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)

“Bring My Flowers Now” — Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, Tim Hanseroth & Tanya Tucker, songwriters (Tanya Tucker)

“Hard Place” — Ruby Amanfu, Sam Ashworth, D. Arcelious Harris. H.E.R. & Rodney Jerkins, songwriters (H.E.R.)

“Lover” — Taylor Swift, songwriter (Taylor Swift)

“Norman F—ing Rockwell” — Jack Antonoff & Lana Del Rey, songwriters (Lana Del Rey)

“Someone You Loved” — Tom Barnes, Lewis Capaldi, Pere Kelleher, Benjamin Kohn & Sam Roman, songwriters (Lewis Capaldi)

“Truth Hurts” — Steven Cheung, Eric Frederic, Melissa Jefferson & Jesse Saint John, songwriters (Lizzo)

Best New Artist



Black Pumas

Billie Eilish

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

Maggie Rogers

Rosalía

Tank and the Bangas

Yola

Pop Category

Best Pop Solo Performance:

“Spirit” — Beyoncé

“Bad Guy” — Billie Eilish

“7 Rings” — Ariana Grande

“Truth Hurts” — Lizzo

“You Need To Calm Down” — Taylor Swift

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance:

“Boyfriend” — Ariana Grande & Social House

“Sucker” — Jonas Brothers

“Old Town Road” — Lil Nas X & Billy Ray Cyrus

“Señorita” — Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album:

Sì — Andrea Bocelli

Love (Deluxe Edition) — Michael Bublé

Look Now — Elvis Costello & The Imposters

A Legendary Christmas — John Legend

Walls — Barbra Streisand

Best Pop Vocal Album:

The Lion King: The Gift — Beyoncé

When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go — Billie Eilish

Thank U, Next — Ariana Grande

No. 6 Collaborations Project — Ed Sheeran

Lover — Taylor Swift

DANCE/ELECTRONIC FIELD

Best Dance Recording:

“Linked” — Bonobo

“Got To Keep On” — The Chemical Brothers

“Piece Of Your Heart” — Meduza & Goodboys

“Underwater” — Rüfüs Du Sol

“Midnight Hour” — Skrillex & Boys Noize With Ty Dolla $ign

Best Dance/Electronic Album:

LP5 — Apparat

No Geography — The Chemical Brothers

Hi This Is Flume (Mixtape) — Flume

Solace — Rüfüs Du Sol

Weather — Tycho

Contemporary/Instrumental Category

Best Contemporary Instrumental Album:

Ancestral Recall — Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah

Star People Nation — Theo Croker

Beat Music! Beat Music! Beat Music! — Mark Guiliana

Elevate — Lettuce

Mettavolution — Rodrigo y Gabriela

Rock Category

Best Rock Performance:

“Pretty Waste” — Bones UK

“This Land” — Gary Clark Jr.

“History Repeats” — Brittany Howard

“Woman” — Karen O & Danger Mouse

“Too Bad” — Rival Sons

Best Metal Performance:

“Astorolus – The Great Octopus” — Candlemass ft. Tony Iommi

“Humanicide” — Death Angel

“Bow Down” — I Prevail

“Unleashed” — Killswitch Engage

“7empest” — Tool

Best Rock Song:

“Fear Inoculum” — Danny Carey, Justin Chancellor, Adam Jones & Maynard James Keenan, Songwriters (Tool)

“Give Yourself A Try” — George Daniel, Adam Hann, Matthew Healy & Ross Macdonald, Songwriters (The 1975)

“Harmony Hall” — Ezra Koenig, Songwriter (Vampire Weekend)

“History Repeats” — Brittany Howard, Songwriter (Brittany Howard)

“This Land” — Gary Clark Jr., Songwriter (Gary Clark Jr.)

Best Rock Album:

Amo — Bring Me The Horizon

Social Cues — Cage The Elephant

In The End — The Cranberries

Trauma — I Prevail

Feral Roots — Rival Sons

Alternative Category

Best Alternative Music Album:

U.F.O.F. — Big Theif

Assume Form — James Blake

i,i — Bon Iver

Father of the Bride — Vampire Weekend

Anima — Thom Yorke

R&B Category

Best R&B Performance:

“Love Again” — Daniel Caesar & Brandy

“Could’ve Been” — H.E.R. & Bryson Tiller

“Exactly How I Feel” — Lizzo & Gucci Mane

“Roll Some Mo” — Lucky Daye

“Come Home” — Anderson .Paak & André 300

Best Traditional R&B Performance:

“Time Today” — BJ The Chicago Kid

“Steady Love” — India.Arie

“Jerome” — Lizzo

“Real Games” — Lucky Daye

“Built For Love” — PJ Morton & Jazmine Sullivan

Best R&B Song:

“Could’ve Been” — Dernst Emile Ii, David “Swagg R’celious” Harris, H.E.R. & Hue “Soundzfire” Strother, Songwriters (H.E.R. Ft. Bryson Tiller)

“Look At Me Now” — Emily King & Jeremy Most, Songwriters (Emily King)

“No Guidance” — Chris Brown, Tyler James Bryant, Nija Charles, Aubrey Graham, Anderson Hernandez, Michee Patrick Lebrun, Joshua Lewis, Noah Shebib & Teddy Walton, Songwriters (Chris Brown Ft. Drake)

“Roll Some Mo” — David Brown, Dernst Emile Ii & Peter Lee Johnson, Songwriters (Lucky Daye)

“Say So” — Pj Morton, Songwriter (Pj Morton Ft. Jojo)

Best Urban Contemporary Album:

Apollo XXI — Steve Lacy

Cuz I Love You (Deluxe) — Lizzo

Overload — Georgia Anne Muldrow

Saturn — Nao

Being Human In Public — Jessie Reyez

Best R&B Album:

1123 — BJ The Chicago Kid

Painted — Lucky Daye

Ella Mai — Ella Mai

Paul — PJ Morton

Venture — Anderson .Paak

Rap Category

Best Rap Performance:

“Middle Child” — J.Cole

“Suge” — DaBaby

“Down Bad” — Dreamville ft. J.I.D, Bas, J. Cole, Earthgang & Young Nudy

“Racks In The Middle” — Nipsey Hussle ft. Roddy Ricch & Hit-boy

“Clout” — Offset ft. Cardi B

Best Rap/Sung Performance:

“Higher” — DJ Khaled ft. Nipsey Hussle & John Legend

“Drip Too Hard” — Lil Baby & Funna

“Panini” — Lil Nas X

“Ballin” — Mustard ft. Roddy Ricch

“The London” — Young Thug ft. J. Cole & Travis Scott

Best Rap Song:

“Bad Idea” — Chancelor Bennett, Cordae Dunston, Uforo Ebong & Daniel Hackett, songwriters (Ybn Cordae ft. Chance The Rapper)

“Gold Roses” — Noel Cadastre, Aubrey Graham, Anderson Hernandez, Khristopher Riddick-tynes, William Leonard Roberts Ii, Joshua Quinton Scruggs, Leon Thomas Iii & Ozan Yildirim, songwriters (Rick Ross ft. Drake)

“A Lot” — Jermaine Cole, Dacoury Natche, 21 Savage & Anthony White, songwriters (21 Savage ft. J. Cole)

“Racks In The Middle” — Ermias Asghedom, Dustin James Corbett, Greg Allen Davis, Chauncey Hollis, Jr. & Rodrick Moore, songwriters (Nipsey Hussle ft. Roddy Ricch & Hit-boy)

“Suge” — Dababy, Jetsonmade & Pooh Beatz, songwriters (Dababy)

Best Rap Album:

Revenge Of The Dreamers III — Dreamville

Championships — Meek Mill

i am > i was — 21 Savage

IGOR — Tyler, The Creator

The Lost Boy — YBN Cordae

Country Category

Best Country Solo Performance:

“All Your’n” — Tyler Childers

“Girl Goin’ Nowhere” — Ashley McBryde

“Ride Me Back Home” — Willie Nelson

“God’s Country” — Blake Shelton

“Bring My Flowers Now” — Tanya Tucker

Best Country Duo/Group Performance:

“Brand New Man” — Brooks & Dunn with Luke Combs

“I Don’t Remember Me (Before You)” — Brothers Osborne

“Speechless” — Dan & Shay

“The Daughters” — Little Big Town

“Common” — Maren Morris ft. Brandi Carlile

Best Country Song:

“Bring My Flowers Now” — Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, Tim Hanseroth & Tanya Tucker, Songwriters (Tanya Tucker)

“Girl Goin’ Nowhere” — Jeremy Bussey & Ashley Mcbryde, Songwriters (Ashley Mcbryde)

“It All Comes Out In The Wash” — Miranda Lambert, Hillary Lindsey, Lori Mckenna & Liz Rose, Songwriters (Miranda Lambert)

“Some Of It” — Eric Church, Clint Daniels, Jeff Hyde & Bobby Pinson, Songwriters (Eric Church)

“Speechless” — Shay Mooney, Jordan Reynolds, Dan Smyers & Laura Veltz, Songwriters (Dan + Shay)

Best Country Album:

Desperate Man — Eric Church

Stronger Than The Truth — Reba McEntire

Interstate Gospel — Pistol Annies

Center Point Road — Thomas Rhett

While I’m Livin’ — Tanya Tucker

New Age Category

Best New Age Album:

Fairy Dreams — David Arkenstone

Homage To Kindness — David Darling

Wings — Peter Kater

Verve — Sebastian Plano

Deva — Deva Premal

Jazz Category

Best Improvised Jazz Solo:

“Elsewhere” — Melissa Aldana, soloist

“Sozinho” — Randy Brecker, soloist

“Tomorrow Is The Question” — Julian Lage, soloist

“The Windup” — Brandford Marsalis, soloist

“Sightseeing” — Christian McBride, soloist

Best Jazz Vocal Album:

Thirsty Ghost — Sara Gazarek

Love & Liberation — Jazzmeia Horn

Alone Together — Catherine Russell

12 Little Spells — Esperanza Spalding

Screenplay — The Tierney Sutton Band

Best Jazz Instrumental Album:

In The Key Of The Universe — Joey DeFrancesco

The Secret Between The Shadow And The Soul — Branford Marsalis Quartet

Christian McBride’s New Jawn — Brad Mehldau

Come What May – Joshua Redman Quartet

Best Jazz Ensemble Album:

Triple Helix — Anat Cohen Tentet

Dancer In Nowhere — Miho Hazama

Hiding Out — Mike Holober & The Gotham Jazz Orchestra

The Omni-american Book Club — Brian Lynch Big Band

One Day Wonder — Terraza Big Band

Best Latin Jazz Album:

Antidote — Chick Corea & The Spanish Heart Band

Sorte!: Music By John Finbury — Thalma De Freitas With Vitor Gonçalves, John Patitucci, Chico Pinheiro, Rogerio Boccato & Duduka Da Fonseca

Una Noche Con Rubén Blades — Jazz At Lincoln Center Orchestra With Wynton Marsalis & Rubén Blades

Carib — David Sánchez

Sonero: The Music Of Ismael Rivera — Miguel Zenón

Gospel/Contemporary Christian Music Category

Best Gospel Performance/Song:

“Love Theory”– Kirk Franklin; Kirk Franklin, Songwriter

“Talkin’ ‘Bout Jesus” — Gloria Gaynor ft. Yolanda Adams; Bryan Fowler, Gloria Gaynor & Chris Stevens, Songwriters

“See The Light” — Travis Greene ft. Jekalyn Carr

“Speak The Name” — Koryn Hawthorne ft. Natalie Grant

“This Is A Move (Live)” — Tasha Cobbs Leonard; Tony Brown, Brandon Lake, Tasha Cobbs Leonard & Nate Moore, Songwriters