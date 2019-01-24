ST. LOUIS – A St. Louis Metropolitan police officer has died after an accidental shooting early Thursday morning.

The incident occurred in St. Louis’ Carondelet neighborhood in the 700 block of Dover around 1 a.m.

KSDK

During a 2:30 a.m. press conference, Police Chief John Hayden said two on-duty officers -both 29-year-old men - stopped by one of their homes and an off-duty officer came by where she was accidentally shot in her chest. She was transported to a hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Watch the full news conference from Chief Hayden here.

The on-duty officers have been with the department for nearly two years, Hayden said. Police have not said why they stopped at one of their homes while on-duty.

The off-duty officer has not been identified, but police said she was 24 years old and had been with the department for a little over two years.

Police have not said who fired the shot.

No other information has been released.

'Terribly sad - blessings to her family, friends and the entire Slmpd community,' Mayor Krewson said in a tweet.

Sign up for the daily Brightside Blend Newsletter Sign up for the daily Brightside Blend Newsletter Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the morning. Thank you for signing up for the Brightside Blend Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

Police Union Business Manager Jeff Roorda released the following statement on behalf of the Association

"The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department and the St. Louis Police Officers Association lost one our own early this morning in a tragic incident that is still under investigation.

"We know that the press and the public want to understand what happened. So do we. But for now, we wait; we wonder; and we weep.

"We ask that the media and the public respect the privacy of this young officer's family, friends and co-workers as they mourn.

"The motto of the National Law Enforcement Memorial is, 'It is not how these officers died that made them heroes, it is how they lived.'

"That's what we should focus on right now, how this officer lived. She served her community and her nation with dignity and courage both as a police officer and as a member of the military. That is how she lived, as a hero. And, for now, that is all anybody needs to know."

This is a developing story and will be updated when 5 On Your Side receives more information.