MANHATTAN, New York — Twenty-nine dogs were found in cages, closets in the homes of men accused of running a dogfighting ring in New York City. One was even found dead in a freezer, according to the Baltimore Sun.

CBS New York said a Manhattan building superintendent, a veterinary worker and two other men were charged with running a dogfighting ring.

Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus R. Vance Jr.’s office said Friday. Vance called it a case of “horrific animal abuse,” according to CBS New York.

Investigators said they got the information about the dogfighting ring from a wiretap they were using to get intel on an Identity theft case. CBS New York reported none of the men charged in the dogfighting case were charged with identity theft.

