WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — UPDATE, 12:00 p.m.:

A release from Robins Air Force Base says three men died after hitting a security barrier at the base’s Russell Parkway gate Friday night.

A car drove through the gate around 9:30 p.m.

When the car went through, security forces activated a barrier.

The car hit the barrier at a fast speed, the release says.

Two men were pronounced dead at the scene. The other man was taken to Houston Medical Center where he later died.

Their names will not be released until their families are notified.

The release says the men are not affiliated with Robins Air Force Base and the investigation is ongoing.

The Russell Parkway gate reopened at 12 p.m.

-------------

Three people are dead after an accident at a Robins Air Force Base gate, Houston County Coroner Daniel Galpin confirms.

Galpin says it happened on Friday.

Base spokesman Roland Leach says he has no further details yet.

Galpin says he is working to confirm their identities.

This is a developing story, stick with 13WMAZ for updates.

