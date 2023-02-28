3 skyscraper-sized asteroids making closest Earth approach this week

Though these giant space rocks do not pose a threat to us, NASA still classifies them as PHAs, or potentially hazardous asteroids.

TEMPLE, Texas — Three large asteroids ranging in the size of skyscrapers to football fields will be making their closest approach to Earth this week, according to NASA.

Thankfully, all of them will miss our planet, NASA reassures.

The first one making an approach close to Earth is asteroid 2006 BE55 on Feb. 28. It measures around the height of a 40-story building (450 feet). It will miss our planet by 2.2 million miles, or roughly 10 times the distance between the Earth and the Moon, NASA said.

The next two asteroids will fly by Earth on March 3, according to NASA's asteroid watch:

2007 ED125, which is about the size of two football stadiums in length (700 feet), will miss Earth by roughly 2.8 million miles

2021 QW, which is about 45 feet shy of being as tall as the Statue of Liberty (250 feet), will miss Earth by 3.3 million miles.