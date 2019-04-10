HINESVILLE, Ga. — Twin girls were found dead in a hot car after their foster parents went on a frantic search for them.

The 3-year-old twins were found dead in the car Sunday at a home in Georgia, according to CBS affiliate WTOC-TV.

The twin girls’ foster parents thought they were missing before they called 911 for help. Police said the family looked all over for the girls when they couldn’t find them in the home.

The twins were found when the foster parents went to recheck for them in their backyard, according to CNN.

WTOC reported that the twins died from heatstroke.

CNN reports temperatures were in the 90's at the time.

Police said it looks like the deaths were an accident.

