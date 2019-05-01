Mary and Lloyd Cox have lived on Coltrane Mill Road for more than 60 years. Their home has always been a safe place, until Saturday night, early Sunday morning.

"Before we could realize what was happening he was coming in the backdoor yelling, 'I am Ryan Christopher Mendenhall!'

Investigators say 23-year-old, Ryan Mendenhall broke into the Cox's house belligerent, and intoxicated. He was in their home for thirty minutes throwing things, vandalizing property, and hurting the Cox's.

"He came straight down the hallway, he got his foot in the door and broke a table and that’s when I think Lloyd got all his injuries," Mary said.

Mendenhall has since been arrested on charges of Simple Assault and Battery, Assault on a Female, Breaking and Entering to Terrorize and Injure, and Vandalism.

"We met face to face, we were scuffling he was swinging, he got me and I got him," Lloyd said.

Both Mary and Lloyd have injuries.

"This eye is hurting me, I can't see out of it," Lloyd said.

"That bruise is coming down both sides of his face," Mary said. She also noted her muscles are very tight from having to hold the door for so long.

The Cox's said they had to barricade themselves in their bedroom and put all the weight of their bodies up against the door so Mendenhall couldn't get in.

"Both of our weight was against the door and I was trying to keep it locked."

You can see the damage to their bedroom door below.

Mendenhall was arrested that same night after the Cox's called 911.

He is currently out on bond. Mary Cox says she's frustrated that he was able to get out so quickly.

"We just want him locked up and in jail."

The Cox's are still shaken, thinking about what could have been.

"He could have knocked us both flat on that door and stomped us flat, I mean his arms were going and him beating on that door," Mary said.

The couple has since bought new doors, and their injuries are healing after a hospital visit Friday. They are thankful for the deputies and first responders who helped them.