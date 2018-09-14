Five people, including an infant, were killed as Florence battered the North Carolina coast on Friday. The hurricane was downgraded to a tropical storm at 4:45 p.m. but still remains dangerous.

None of the victims below have been identified.

Mom, infant in Wilmington, NC

In one incident, a mother and infant were killed when a tree fell on their house in Wilmington. The father was also home, and he was taken to the New Hanover Regional Medical Center for treatment. Officials did not know his condition as of 3:30 p.m. Friday.

The family was trapped for several hours as firefighters tried to rescue them. The large size of the tree made it difficult, Wilmington Fire Department Chief Jon Mason said during a Friday afternoon press conference. Firefighters used heavy lifting, air bags and saws in what was an emotional rescue.

There have been numerous calls for fallen trees, according to officials, however they are not aware of any others where people are trapped.

The photo below shows firefighters praying at the scene.

Firefighters pray at an operation to remove a tree that fell on a house injuring resident during Hurricane Florence in Wilmington, North Carolina on September 14, 2018.

ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP/Getty Images

Woman in Hampstead, NC

The third death happened in Hampstead, Pender County when a woman had a medical emergency and EMS crews could not get to her due to the storm, according to Tom Collins, Director of Emergency Management. She died Friday morning.

2 in Lenoir County, NC

There have been two fatalities in Kinston as a result of Hurricane Florence, according to Lenoir County Emergency Services Director Roger Dail.

A 78-year-old man was electrocuted at a residence on Silver Smith Circle Friday morning when he was trying to connect two extension cords outside in the rain. His body was discovered by family members.

A 77-year-old man was found dead at 8 a.m. Friday by his family at his home on Middle Street in Kinston. Officials believe he was blown down by the wind when he went out to check on his hunting dogs.

Both deaths were reported to the State Medical Examiner’s Office by the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office.

