Warner Robins 5-year-old celebrates Christmas and beating cancer at Robins Air Force Base

Keason's mom said getting to this day was a journey.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — On Thursday at Robins Air Force Base, employees got together to make sure one Warner Robins 5-year-old had a great Christmas.

Keason Milton recently finished his last round of chemo therapy treatment.

His family was nominated by base members to be their adoptive family for the holiday. They got Keason's Christmas list and did their best to cross everything off.

At the base, Keason's family, friends and Robins employees got together to help him to unwrap everything.

They also made Keaton an honorary squadron member. They gifted him a coin and sticker to honor the achievement.

Keason's mom said getting to this day was a journey.

"A journey that one time I thought that we may not be able to celebrate, but with prayers, with family, with friends we are here today," she said.

Keason received several gifts including a PS5, a TV, and a basketball hoop.

He said his favorite gift was an Apple Watch.