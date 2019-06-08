SUMTER, S.C. — A five-year-old South Carolina girl is missing after police say her mom was found dead in their apartment Monday night.

Officers say the little girl is Nevada Lashy Adams. She is 4 feet 3 inches tall and weighs 50 pounds.

Police were called after 6 p.m. Monday after the body of Sharee Bradley, 29, was found by a family member inside her Lantana Apartments residence. Family members have been notified by the Sumter County.

An autopsy has been scheduled for Tuesday

A suspect, Daunte Maurice Johnson, 28, who was seen fleeing the residence, is now in custody. It is unclear what, if any, role he might have with the missing girl.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 immediately, the Sumter Police Department at (803) 436-2700 or your nearest law enforcement agency.