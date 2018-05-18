Rapper 50 Cent will face legal action surrounding a social media post seen as revenge porn by Teairra Mari, star of VH1 reality show Love and Hip Hop: Hollywood.

Mari spoke at a press conference Thursday in Los Angeles with her attorney Lisa Bloom about the circumstances.

Mari said that last week, she discovered her boyfriend, actor Akbar Abdul-Ahad was cheating on her and broke up with him. Shortly after the breakup, she said he posted a "sex tape and an obscene photo" of her "clearly to humiliate" her.

"He had my Instagram password so he posted (the video and the photo) on my Instagram to make me look terrible," Mari said in the press conference. "Of course, I was horrified."

But wait, how does 50 Cent figure into all of this?

Mari claims that after the explicit content was taken down from her Instagram account, her ex's "good friend" 50 Cent then posted a sexually explicit photo of her on his account, which has more than 18 million followers.

"Even after Instagram took the picture down, he had no remorse, no regard," Mari said of 50 Cent, whose real name is Curtis Jackson.

Bloom said that they would be filing a lawsuit Thursday against Abdul-Ahad and 50 Cent, and that they would seek a "significant punitive damages award."

"Apparently, 50 Cent's misogyny and ego is so inflated that he still needs to be schooled that the law applies to him, just like everyone else," Bloom said.

50 Cent responded to the legal threats on Instagram with a photo of him alongside Bloom's mother, attorney Gloria Allred.

"Oh Lisa stop, don’t make me tell your mom," he wrote in the caption.

Mari initially addressed the scandal in an Instagram post on May 9, promising "pursuit of justice."

