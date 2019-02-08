EYOTA, Minn. — Six people are reported dead after a crash that shut down a stretch of busy interstate in southeastern Minnesota early Friday.

The Minnesota State Patrol says a driver was going the wrong way, heading eastbound in the westbound lanes when that car struck another vehicle heading westbound on I-90 near the town of Eyota around 1:30 a.m.

Eyota is about 14 miles due east of Rochester.

The two vehicles involved were a 2005 Chrysler Sebring and a 2008 Ford Focus.

The State Patrol says each vehicle had three people inside. Investigators are still trying to determine which vehicle was going in the wrong direction. One of the vehicles reportedly started on fire.

After being closed for a number of hours for accident reconstruction and cleanup, both directions of I-90 are back open.

The victims of the crash have not been named, pending notification of their families. Additional details will be available later Friday.