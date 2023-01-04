An 11Alive viewer caught the action on camera and sent in the following video.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A fallen tree landed on power lines that collapsed onto cars igniting massive flames which eventually completely engulfed six cars at a DeKalb County apartment complex Saturday afternoon, authorities said.

The power pole snapped after a tree plunged down onto it which led to the power lines sparking a car into flames. It then set off a chain reaction to the vehicles beside it, lighting all vehicles in the immediate area on fire, according to Clarkston Police Department.

Officers assisted DeKalb County Fire Department at 1281 Brockett Road, the location of Silver Oaks Apartments in Clarkston.

Crews said they were able to contain the fire and put it out before the flames spread to the apartment complex structure.

There were no injuries reported.

