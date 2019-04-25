GLENDALE, Ariz. — A father accidentally shot his 6-year-old daughter with a shotgun Thursday near 75th and Glendale avenues, according to police.

Police said the father had cleaned his shotgun and was going to put it away when he tripped on something. The loaded shotgun fell out of his hand and discharged, hitting the girl, according to police.

The child was airlifted to a local hospital and is in serious but stable condition after surgery. She will remain in the hospital for further surgeries.

A spokesperson for Glendale police said she was not crying and was asking questions when first responders arrived on the scene.

Police are investigating to determine whether this was criminal negligence or an accident.