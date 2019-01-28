After a minor crash and an argument with another driver, a 65-year-old man found himself clinging for life to the hood of an SUV.

CBS News said Richard Kamrowski "went into survival mode" as he clung to the hood as the SUV hit speeds of up to 70 miles per hour.

CBS Boston said Kamrowski and another man got into a minor crash on the Mass Turnpike on Friday in Weston, Mass. After the two argued, the other driver, later identified as 37-year-old Mark Fitzgerald, tried to leave, according to the news station.

Then, Kamrowski apparently jumped on the hood of Fitzgerald's SUV.

Kamrowski said Fitzgerald drove "a very significant distance" with him still on the hood. Kamrowski told CBS Boston he thought Fitzgerald was going to run over him.

CBS Boston said Kamrowski called 911 while clinging to the hood.

The road rage situation was finally stopped when two other cars boxed in the SUV and forced it to stop. One driver even confronted Fitzgerald with a gun and forced him out of the SUV, CBS News reported.

Both Kamrowski and Fitzgerald face charges for their alleged roles in the road rage dispute. CBS said Kamrowski is charged with disorderly conduct and Fitzgerald is charged with assault with a dangerous weapon.

