TAMPA, Fla. — 7-Eleven will deliver beer to your front door in Tampa.

The company is currently testing a new delivery service in more than a dozen markets, including in Florida cities Orlando, Miami and Fort Lauderdale.

The full nationwide list also includes Austin, Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas-Fort Worth, Los Angeles, New York, Norfolk, Phoenix, Portland, Sacramento, San Antonio, San Diego, San Francisco, Seattle and St. Louis.

The delivery service is tied to the convenience store chain's 7NOW mobile app, which is available for download on both Apple and Android devices.

On its website, 7-Eleven advertises delivery for Miller Lite and Bud Lite 12-packs, among other brands. And, you can get more than just beer. Snacks can be brought right to your front door, too.

Click here to learn more about the service.

