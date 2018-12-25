LEXINGTON, South Carolina — As if there were any doubt, Santa is real.

Collman Lloyd says that's for sure. The 7-year-old, speaking with The Post and Courier, needed to know where Saint Nicholas was heading, so she got on the phone with North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) on Christmas Eve.

It'd be her conversation with President Donald Trump, before putting out cookies for Santa, that would garner headlines worldwide.

"Are you still a believer in Santa?" Trump asked. "Because at 7, it's marginal, right?"

To both questions, Lloyd replied: "Yes, sir."

She told the South Carolina newspaper she didn't know what the word "marginal" meant.

The Courier reports if Lloyd ever has a chance to talk with Trump again, she'd ask him about his family.

“Most people know this question. I would like to ask if he has any kids,” she told the paper. “I’ve honestly never heard of them or seen any of them so I was wondering.”

