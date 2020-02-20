CARDIFF, NSW — A 77-year-old man in South Wales has quite the story to tell.

On a recent trip to an ATM, another man attempted to rob him. A security camera captured the incident.

In the video above, you can see the 77-year-old hold the man in a shoulder lock before fending him off with punches.

The would-be robber took off, without getting anything from the man.

Police said the 77-year-old was doing well but was left shaken by the incident.

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter