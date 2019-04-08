Nine people were killed and at least 16 people were injured after a mass shooting in Dayton, Ohio, early Sunday morning, according to the Dayton Police Department. The alleged shooter was killed by responding police.

It was the second deadly mass shooting in the U.S. in less than 24 hours.

The shooting happened in the city's Oregon District around 1 a.m.

Multiple Dayton police officers took down the shooter, according to Lt. Col. Matt Carper.

Investigators are looking at the possibility that other people were involved, but initial indications were that only one person was responsible for the shooting, according to Carper.

The shooter has not been identified. Carper said it was not immediately clear what the motive was.

Carper said that a "long gun" was used in the shooting and that multiple rounds were fired. A witness said they heard 20 to 30 shots around 1 a.m., according to WDTN.

Miami Valley Hospital spokeswoman Terrea Little said 16 victims have been received at the hospital, but she couldn't confirm their conditions. Kettering Health Network spokeswoman Elizabeth Long said multiple victims from a shooting had been brought to system hospitals, but didn't have details on how many.

The Oregon District is a historic neighborhood near downtown Dayton that's home to entertainment options, including bars, restaurants and theaters.

The FBI is assisting with the investigation.

The Ohio shooting one day after a young man opened fire in a crowded El Paso, Texas, shopping area, leaving 20 dead and more than two dozen injured. Just days before, on July 28, a 19-year-old shot and killed three people, including two children, at the Gilroy Garlic Festival in Northern California.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.