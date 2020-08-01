LAS VEGAS — A 93-year-old Las Vegas man is facing a slew of charges after police said he shot his apartment manager in both legs during an argument last week.

Robert Thomas is accused of shooting an apartment manager at the Vista Del Valle Apartments on Thursday morning.

Thomas used a 9mm handgun and fired three total rounds, police said.

How it happened

Police said Thomas entered the apartment office around 9:10 a.m. Thursday. He made several verbal threats and pulled out the handgun.

One employee called the police and the victim sat in a chair near Thomas as they continued to argue. Police said the argument was over water damager and flooding inside Thomas' apartment.

On surveillance video, Thomas is seen firing the first shot across the office. Police said the first shot was fired around 9:13 p.m. The bullet hit a wall and went through a computer screen, but no one was struck.

WARNING: The video below may be difficult for some people to watch. The only reason we are showing it in full is because the victim only suffered graze wounds and was treated for non-life-threatening injuries and was released from the hospital the same day.

Shortly after firing the first shot, Thomas is seen lining up a shot at the victim's leg. When Thomas fires, the victim falls out of the chair and is clearly in pain on the floor.

Thomas then stood over the victim and lined up another shot at the victim's other leg.

When police arrived, one officer fired a single shot through a glass door. The bullet went through Thomas' jacket but didn't hit him. Thomas was then taken into custody.

The victim was treated for non-life-threatening injuries. According to reports, the wounds were

What's next

Police said Thomas had no criminal history before the incident.

He's now charged with attempted murder with a deadly weapon, kidnapping with a deadly weapon, discharge of a firearm within a structure, burglary with a firearm and carrying a concealed weapon, according to police.

