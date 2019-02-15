Seven former employees, including a nurse practitioner, have been indicted after prosecutors say conditions at an Ohio nursing home got so bad that one patient "rotted to death."

The contracted nurse practitioner and two workers are being charged with involuntary manslaughter for allegedly neglecting two patients, according to Newsweek, which says the four other employees are accused of neglect or falsifying patient care records.

The group worked at Whetstone Gardens and Care Center in Columbus.

According to Cleveland.com, the Ohio Attorney General's Office alleges nurses failed to properly care for a male patient who died of septic shock after his wounds led to gangrenous and necrotic tissue in 2017.

According to WIS, an attorney for the nursing facility said all the employees involved were fired two years ago.

“We were just as mad as everybody, and what happened is unacceptable," Whetstone lawyer Ryan Stubenrauch told Newsweek. "That’s why we acted quickly and immediately to remove the people who had broken our rules and violated our trust.”

