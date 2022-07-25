AAA: Drivers report traveling while in use of potentially impairing medications

The medications put drivers at risks by causing nausea, sleepiness, blurred vision, slowed reaction time and attention problems, according to AAA.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A new study from AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety shows data of multiple people admitting to taking one or more potentially impairing medications before hitting the roads.

The data in question was taken from a national online survey of driver behavior that is carried out annually. A total of six classes of prescription and over-the-counter medications were selected for the study, including:

Antihistamines and/or cough medicines (such as Claritin, Allegra, Benadryl)

Antidepressants (such as Prozac, Zoloft, Wellbutrin)

Prescription pain medicines (such as Tylenol with codeine, OxyContin, Percocet, Vicodin/ hydrocodone)

Muscle relaxants (such as Soma, Flexeril)

Sleep aids, Barbiturates, or Benzodiazapines (such as Ambien, Lunesta, phenobarbital, Xanax, Valium, Ativan)

Amphetamines (such as Adderall, Dexedrine, phentermine)

For each medication that a person reported using, they were also asked whether they had driven within two hours of using it.

The listed medications put drivers at risks by causing nausea, sleepiness, blurred vision, slowed reaction time and attention problems, a news release explains.

“Impaired driving is often associated with alcohol or illegal drug use, but over-the-counter or prescription medications can also compromise your ability to drive safely,” Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA - The Auto Club Group, said in the news release. “Unfortunately, not everyone realizes their medications can impair their driving and make the mistake of getting behind the wheel."

The results of the survey show about half of the drivers said they have used one or more medicines in the past 30 days with almost one in five reported using two or more medications.

Among the medications listed, antihistamines and/or cough medicines were the most commonly used — more than double the proportions for the next most frequently used: antidepressants and prescription pain medications.

AAA reports only a few drivers say they used muscle relaxants, sleep aids, barbiturates or benzodiazepines and amphetamines.

"Reported medication use differed significantly across age groups for two of the included medication types: use of prescription pain medications was highest among drivers ages 19–24 and 65 and up, while use of muscle relaxants was highest among drivers ages 40–64," the study explains.

The study also dives into the percentage of people warned by a healthcare provider of the potential impairment when driving after taking certain medications.

According to AAA, 20-50 percent of the survey participants weren't warned by a healthcare provider — with only 50 percent warned for antihistamines and/or cough medicines and 58 percent warned for antidepressants.

“AAA urges anyone taking PDI medications to research any potential side effects and talk to their doctor or pharmacist about ways to preserve safe driving capabilities,” Jenkins said in a statement. “AAA urges drivers to fully understand the side effects of your medications before driving, and consider a designated driver if it’s not safe for you to be behind the wheel.”

AAA recommends people to keep in mind five safety tips:

Don’t Underestimate the Risks of Driving after Using Medications Driving under the influence of over-the-counter and prescription drug medications can affect your decision making, making it unsafe to operate a vehicle.

Be Responsible and Have a plan Remember, just like driving after drinking, driving while under the influence of drugs can get you arrested. Instead of driving impaired, find a designated driver.

Consider Your Options With advice from your doctor or pharmacist, you can successfully treat your medical condition and maintain your ability to drive safely. Options include, but aren’t limited to, timing your doses to avoid times when you need to drive, adjusting how much medication you take, or even exploring alternative medications that treat your symptoms without causing impairment.

Advocate for Yourself Become a better advocate for yourself during visits to the doctor, when filling a prescription at the pharmacy, or purchasing over-the-counter medications. AAA recommends that consumers be proactive by asking the doctor or pharmacist how the medications could affect driving ability and how to avoid those risks while treating their medical condition.

Do your Research If the medicine is available over-the-counter, read the warnings, heed them, or consult a pharmacist for advice.

