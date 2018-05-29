ABC announced Tuesday it is has decided to cancel the "Roseanne" reboot, following a racist tweet by the show's star, Roseanne Barr.

“Roseanne’s Twitter statement is abhorrent, repugnant and inconsistent with our values, and we have decided to cancel her show,” ABC Entertainment president Channing Dungey said in a statement.

Barr's tweet suggested that Jarrett is a product of the Muslim brotherhood and the "Planet of the Apes."

She later apologized "for making a bad joke."

Jarrett, who is African-American, advised Barack and Michelle Obama.

Just a few hours after Barr's apology, ABC said it was canceling her show.

Disney CEO Bob Iger added “There was only one thing to do here, and that was the right thing.”

Barr's now-deleted tweet read: "muslim brotherhood & planet of the apes had a baby=vj." It was part of a busy period on Twitter for Barr, who wrote tweets or retweeted attacks on Michael Moore, Chelsea Clinton and George Soros. In her apology, Barr said the Jarrett comment was "in bad taste."

Tuesday morning comedian Wanda Sykes, who worked on the show, tweeted that she will not be returning to Roseanne.

I apologize to Valerie Jarrett and to all Americans. I am truly sorry for making a bad joke about her politics and her looks. I should have known better. Forgive me-my joke was in bad taste. — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) May 29, 2018

I apologize. I am now leaving Twitter. — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) May 29, 2018

I will not be returning to @RoseanneOnABC. — Wanda Sykes (@iamwandasykes) May 29, 2018

© 2018 TEGNA MEDIA