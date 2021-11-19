According to Air Force officials, two T-38 jets collided on the runway in Texas.

LAUGHLIN AFB, Texas — One pilot was killed and two others hurt in a "mishap" involving two aircraft Friday morning at Laughlin Air Force Base, located east of Del Rio, according to a press release.

Laughlin officials said earlier in the day that the accident occurred on the runway, but an exact cause is still being determined.

One of the injured pilots was treated and discharged from Val Verde Regional Medical Center, while the other remains in critical condition after being taken to Brooke Army Medical Center in San Antonio. Their identities have not been released.

"Our hearts, thoughts and prayers are with our pilots involved in this mishap and their families," Col. Craig Prather is quoted as saying in the release.

The incident happened around 10 a.m., and involved a pair of T-38 Talon jets. Air Force officials said the investigation remains ongoing.